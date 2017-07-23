Readers’ wildlife photos (and video)

Reader Jonathan Wallace sent some swell cicada photos from France, and included a short video. His notes are indented;
These are Cicada orni, a common cicada from the Mediterranean region. Like other cicadas they spend most of their life cycle underground as nymphs, where they feed on tree roots (several years for this species).
I have included a couple of photograph of ‘teneral’ adults that have just moulted after emerging from the ground (the insects are both placed next to the exuviae or cast off exoskeletons from the moult) a couple of pictures of exuviae and a photograph of an adult whose wings have dried and hardened and assumed their final cryptic colouring.
Teneral cicada with exuvia (next two photos):
Cicada exuvia:
Cicada exuvia (dorsal view):
I have also included a short video clip, shot on my phone, of a male singing. They start singing as soon as the temperature gets high enough (i am not sure what the threshold is), and collectively can achieve an astonishing volume. The sometimes deafening sound of cicadas is the archetypical soundtrack to the Mediterranean summer. These pictures were taken in southern France in the Aude and Bouches du Rhone Departments.
This takes me back to a French holiday in 2011! Now to see if the picture embeds:
Nice photos. Cicadas are beautiful creatures.
Nicely documented. Lots of great detail. The French cicada is very similar to the North American version except ours are darker and have red instead of green eyes.
I filmed the emergence of our NY, 17 year cicadas. I think it was in 2013.
https://vimeo.com/152088007