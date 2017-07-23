Readers’ wildlife photos (and video)

Reader Jonathan Wallace sent some swell cicada photos from France, and included a short video. His notes are indented;

These are Cicada orni, a common cicada from the Mediterranean region. Like other cicadas they spend most of their life cycle underground as nymphs, where they feed on tree roots (several years for this species).

I have included a couple of photograph of ‘teneral’ adults that have just moulted after emerging from the ground (the insects are both placed next to the exuviae or cast off exoskeletons from the moult) a couple of pictures of exuviae and a photograph of an adult whose wings have dried and hardened and assumed their final cryptic colouring.