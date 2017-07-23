One duck left

Several days ago, two of the three drakes in my brood of four left the pond for good, and yesterday the mother and other drake flew the coop. That leaves me with one duck—the lonely (and lately bullied) hen. The good news is that I can feed her without worrying about the others beating her up or chasing her away. But she seems wary and, I suspect, is lonely and bereft. Sometimes she emits a mournful quack that breaks my heart.

I sort of hope she’ll fly away soon and find some friends, but I’ll miss her. After all, she’s made largely of the oatmeal, peas, corn, mealworms, and Cheerios I gave her since she was a yellow fluffball at the end of May. I’m glad, though, that all four ducklings have made it.

Here she is, alone except for the ubiquitous red-eared sliders, who have learned to follow her around to nab the food that sinks too deep for her to dabble: