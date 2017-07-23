Britain’s National Health Service about to ban homeopathy

Reader Barrie called my attention to an article in The Independent that offers some good news: Britan’s NHS, based on a 48-page document about items that shouldn’t be prescribed in primary care medicine, seems set to stop prescribing Magic Water, otherwise known as homeopathic medicine.
The motivation for the whole document was to eliminate, as a cost-cutting measure, those prescribed items that were of low clinical effectiveness. So there are many drugs listed, but on page 14 you’ll find this:
Actually, given Prince Charles’s fondness for this quackery (he even uses it own his own farm animals), I’m surprised the expenditure by the NHS is less than £100,000 per year, but it sends an important signal to people that the government health agency sees homeopathy as ineffective. Now I’m sure that patients who want Magic Water can still buy it themselves, but at least doctors can’t prescribe it.
Here’s a tw**t from Simon Enright, the Director of Communications for NHS Britain, laying out some of the conclusions and problems with eliminating homeopathy.
I’m not sure where his seven points come from (they’re not in the big document), but one struck me: “As well as primary care prescribing, there are two homeopathic hospitals affiliated to NHS Trusts in Bristol and at University College London Hospitals (UCLH).”
Seriously—government-funded homeopathic hospitals? I have no idea what they are, but perhaps a British reader can describe them. What kind of treatment do they offer? Is there anything besides Magic Water on tap?
Equally good news. The prior sections bans herbal treatments.
“Under a Traditional Herbal Registration there is no requirement to prove scientifically that a product works, the registration is based on longstanding use of the product as a traditional medicine.
Due to the lack of evidence provided in registering these products the group felt that they were suitable for inclusion in the proposed guidance.”
Yes, we are slowly ridding ourselves of the NHS of Woo and becoming a truly evidence based NHS.
I wasn’t able to verify this, but could the monetary amounts be in thousands and so, 92,412 is actually 92,412,000 GBP? less than a 100K is a nothing burger (though should be eliminated none the less)
For an account see: http://www.quackometer.net/blog/2010/03/are-there-any-homeopathic-hospitals-in-the-uk.html
FYI the seven points come from this document:
https://www.england.nhs.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/05-pb-21-07-2017-lvm.pdf
It is a matter of deep embarrassment to me, as a UCL alumnus, that my alma mater’s teaching hospital has a Department of Quackery.
Damn it, UCL was founded to provide a university education in England for people who didn’t follow the state religion. It’s one of the world’s top research universities. It is absurd that the teaching hospital condones quackery.