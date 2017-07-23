Andrew Sullivan on the gender-and-sex morass—and the persistence of Obamacare

I have to admit that I haven’t read much from Andrew Sullivan since he left The Dish and ultimately wound up writing for New York Magazine. And perhaps that’s my loss, for at least his recent column, “The triumph of Obama’s long game,” shows an intelligence and thoughtfulness that I should have followed. Back in the old days, I was critical of Sullivan’s Catholicism, and of his adherence to the Church despite its retrograde stand on gays (Sullivan is of course gay). We had our contretemps, most notably when he cursed at me for claiming that many people (including those in the Vatican) took the Adam and Eve story literally. That story was, he said, clearly metaphorical, and Catholics had always seen it that way. Wrong, wrong, wrong! But I haven’t wavered in my respect for the man.

Or is Sullivan a man? In his Friday column, he takes up the convoluted issue of sex, gender, and their connection to biology. I’ve always been willing to accept gender as a “social construct”, since people can, without changing their DNA, assume the identity and phenotype of a man if they were born a woman, or vice versa, or assume one or the other if they were one of those rare individuals born with intermediate sexual characteristics.

But I’ve never agreed that “sex”, as some Leftists maintain, is a social construct as well. Yes, there are individuals born as intersexuals, but that doesn’t mean that biological sex is a continuous “spectrum” having no discernible modes. It is in fact bimodal, with the vast majority of people born as men or women, identifiable by their appearance, chromosomal constitution (XX or XY) and the gametes they produce—with a few people in the middle. If you plot indices of sex versus frequency of individuals, you get a U-shaped curve with two big modes at “woman” and “man”, and a deep valley between those peaks. So it is with humans, and so it is with virtually all animals (yes, I know there are hermaphroditic species). After all, the very concept of “transgender” people assumes that there are identifiable modes between which people can transition.

In his latest column (there are actually three topics discussed), Sullivan agrees. I’ll give some excerpts from his take and then a few from another issue he discusses: the failure of Republicans to dismantle Obamacare. Sullivan’s comments seem eminently sensible, though they’ll anger those misguided people who think that in our species the concepts of “male” and “female” are purely subjective social constructs. This bit follows his discussion (see below) of how the Republican failure to pass a healthcare bill is a triumph of reality—inexorable moral progress—over ideology:

Speaking of ideology versus reality, there is, it seems to me, a parallel on the left. That is the current attempt to deny the profound natural differences between men and women, and to assert, with a straight and usually angry face, that gender is in no way rooted in sex, and that sex is in no way rooted in biology. This unscientific product of misandrist feminism and confused transgenderism is striding through the culture, and close to no one in the elite is prepared to resist it. . . . we have constant admonitions against those who actually conform, as most human beings always have, to the general gender rule. Boys who behave like boys have always behaved are suddenly displaying “toxic masculinity” and must be reprogrammed from the get-go. Girls who like pink and play with Barbies are somehow not fully female until they’ve seen the recent Wonder Woman movie or absorbed the stunning and brave decision to make Doctor Who a woman. We have gone from rightly defending the minority to wrongly problematizing the majority. It should surprise no one that, at some point, the majority will find all of this, as Josh Barro recently explained, “annoying.” I say this as someone happily in the minority — and who believes strongly in the right to subvert or adapt traditional gender roles. It’s a free country, after all. But you can’t subvert something that you simultaneously argue doesn’t exist. And this strikes me as the core contradiction of ideological transgenderism. By severing the link between sex and gender completely, it abolishes the core natural framework without which the transgender experience makes no sense at all. It’s also a subtle, if unintentional, attack on homosexuality. Most homosexuals are strongly attached to their own gender and attracted to traditional, natural expressions of it. That’s what makes us gay, for heaven’s sake. And that’s one reason the entire notion of a common “LGBT” identity is so misleading. How can a single identity comprise both the abolition of gender and at the same time its celebration? Exceptions, in other words, need a rule to exist. Abolish gender’s roots in biology and sex — and you abolish gay people and transgender people as well. Yes, there’s a range of gender expression among those of the same sex. But it’s still tethered among most to the forces of chromosomes and hormones that make us irreducibly male and female. Nature can be interpreted; it can even be played with; but it cannot be abolished. After all, how can you be “queer” if there is no such thing as “normal”? Transgender people exist and should be treated with absolutely the same human respect, decency, and civil equality as anyone else. But they don’t disprove traditional notions of gender as such — which have existed in all times, places, and cultures in human history and prehistory, and are rooted deeply in evolutionary biology and reproductive strategy. Intersex people exist and, in my view, should not be genitally altered or “fixed” without their adult consent. But they do not somehow negate the overwhelming majority who have no such gender or sexual ambiguity. Gay people exist and should not be coerced into behaving in ways they find alien to their being. But the entire society does not need to be overhauled in order to make gay or trans experience central to it. Inclusion, yes. Revolution, no.

Before Sullivan discusses this, which as a biologist I found the most interesting bit, he argues why the failure of Republicans to deep-six Obamacare is a triumph for morality, and, Sullivan thinks, for conservatism, as he considers conservatism to be the victory of reality over ideology. In this case, though he doesn’t say it explicitly, reality is the kind of irreversible moral progress limned by Steve Pinker in The Better Angels of Our Nature: a ratcheted improvement of society from which there’s no return. Calling Trump a “monstrous, ridiculous fool”, Sullivan lambastes the Republicans for Trumpcare and celebrates its demise:

And if universal coverage was unstoppable, the most conservative response to that change was … something very much like Obamacare. It was an incremental reform, it kept the private insurance market, and it attempted to create as big a risk pool as possible. No one argued it was perfect. But it adapted ideas from left and right into a plausible, workable synthesis. And yet the GOP — still fixated on abstract ideology — pretended none of this had happened. Caught in the vortex of their own talk-radio fantasies, they opted to repeal and replace 21st-century reality. And — surprise! — reality won. Maybe if they’d made a case that this was essential unless we wanted the country to go bankrupt, they might have had a chance. But when they combined it with massive tax cuts for the rich, they were never going to win, except by diktat. So they tried diktat. They lied about their bill; they attempted to ram it through quickly; they suppressed public hearings and any semblance of a deliberative process; they all but ended senatorial debate; they made no compelling public case for the bill (because there was none); they passed it in the House before even scoring it; they tried to force it through by a reconciliation process that was never designed for such a thing. They tried everything, in other words — led by one of the wiliest Senate Majority Leaders in modern times, and a president with a cultlike hold on his own voters. They controlled the House and Senate and had a chief executive willing to sign literally anything he could call a victory. And they still failed. Rejoice!

Amen, brother.

