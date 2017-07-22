Saturday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning on a rainy Chicago Saturday; it’s July 22, 2017, and National Penuche Day. What’s that, you ask? It’s “a fudge-like candy made from brown sugar, butter, and milk, using no flavorings except for vanilla. Penuche often has a tannish color, and is lighter than regular fudge. It is formed by the caramelization of brown sugar, thus its flavor is said to be reminiscent of caramel. Nuts, especially pecans, are often added to penuche for texture, especially in the making of penuche candies.” Also this: “It is primarily a regional food, found in New England and some places in the Southern United States, though in the latter it goes by different names, usually ‘brown sugar fudge candy’”. Oy, my kishkes! I’ve never had the stuff; have you?

According to Wikipedia, it’s also Pi Approximation Day, because the fraction 22/7 (not the American way of writing today’s date, is “a common approximation of π, which is accurate to two decimal places and dates from Archimedes.”

On this day in 1893, Katharine Lee Bates wrote the unofficial U.S. national anthem, “America the Beautiful” after admiring the view from atop Pikes Peak in Colorado. It’s a much better song than “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which strikes me as dreadful. On July 22, 1933, Aviator Wiley Post returned to New York City after finishing the first solo flight around the world. It took him seven days, 18 hours and 49 minutes. In 1942, the Holocaust formally began with the removal of Jews from the Warsaw Ghetto, many of whom went to Auschwitz. On this day in 1983, martial law in Poland was revoked. And exactly six years ago today, Anders Breivik committed two terrorist attacks in Norway: a bomb blast in Oslo, killing 8 and injuring 209, and the second an attack at a youth camp on the island of Utøya, killing 69 and injuring 110.

Notables born on this day include Emma Lazarus (1849), Edward Hopper (1882), Bob Dole (1923), Tom Robbins (1932) and Don Henley (1947). Here’s a famous painting by Hopper with a later addition by someone from the Hopper School:

Those who died on July 22 include John Dillinger (1934; shot down by The Law in Chicago) and Carl Sandburg (1967; it’s the 50th anniversary of his death). In honor of Sandburg’s deathiversary, here’s his well known poem “Fog” (and this one’s for real):

The fog comes on little cat feet. It sits looking over harbor and city on silent haunches and then moves on.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s been reading Sartre (or, god forbid, Derrida):

Hili: It’s said that a French intellectual can think for many hours without a break. A: So they say. Hili: I’ll better go to sleep because I’m already tired with thinking.

In Polish:

Hili: Podobno francuski intelektualista potrafi myśleć wiele godzin bez przerwy.

Ja: Tak mówią.

Hili: To ja się raczej prześpię, bo już jestem zmęczona tym myśleniem.

Nearby, Leon is doing Important Cat Stuff again:

Leon: I have to take care of a lot of feline things before nightfall.

Finally, we have a new picture of Gus; staff member Taskin explains:

The caption I give it, “Look up, look waaaaaay up,” is a reference to a Canadian children’s show that folks of my generation may remember. 🙂 If you want to see the reference it’s here . Start about 1:20 the critical moment is about 1:45. Funny how slow this show moves compared to current shows. I loved it as a kid, though.