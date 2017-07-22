Reader John Conoboy sent some photos from Africa; his notes are indented:

Here are a few pics from Tanzania. Giraffes (I think this is a Maasai giraffe (Giraffa camelopardalis tippelskirchi) and African bush elephants (Loxodonta africana), are, of course, very common to see. It is amazing how close you can get to them, although our guide was very good about keeping far enough away so as not to disturb the animals. It is obvious, once you visit, that it is so easy to get close to these beautiful animals that people who go on trophy hunts, such as the Trump spawn or “restaurant” owner Jimmy John Liautad, do not deserve being called “sportsmen” as there is no sport involved. All you have to do is drive up relatively close to these mostly passive animals and blast away. There is no challenge at all in hunting almost all of the African wildlife including the predators like lions, cheetahs, etc. The argument that these people help conservation of the animals because they pay big fees for the hunts is bogus. If they really cared about the animals they could just donate the money to help conserve them. The collective noun for a group of giraffes is a tower and for elephants it is a herd (how dull) or, better yet, a memory.





We happened upon a large group of banded mongooses (Mungos mungo) scampering around. Apparently, there is no collective noun for a group of mongooses. We also saw a dwarf mongoose (Helogale parvula), but it did not stick around long enough for pictures.

The black backed jackal (Canis mesomelas) was not a common sighting and we were lucky to see this guy just hanging out.





Finally, a non-wildlife photo, but part of the safari experience. We visited what was ostensibly a traditional Maasai village. I am not totally sure what to make of this, as it appears that this village exists primarily for the purpose of tourist visits, as many groups of tourists were arriving as we visited. We were told by the travel agent to bring some school supplies to donate to the village school, so we did. We were met by a large group from the village who performed for us and invited us to join in. We threw spears, they showed us how to make a fire, and we visited the school and taught the kids how to do the hokey pokey, and went into one of their houses. We then had the opportunity to buy various locally made jewelry and other items and were asked if we wanted to make any additional donation to the school. I felt a bit uncomfortable about all this, but at the same time the people were so nice to us and it was clear that they have come up with a way to try to make some money from the tourist trade. So good for them; I do not regret buying some souvenirs and donating some money. For years, I always thought that the Maasai people were very tall, so I was amazed to find that they were almost all about my height (5’7″).