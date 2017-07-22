My Voice of America discussion of science versus religion

The Voice of America World Service interviewed me last week about the compatibility of religion and science as part of a 30-minute program in the “Press Conference USA” series. My take, of course, is that they’re incompatible. I use the first 15 minutes to explain why, and then we hear from a Catholic scientist who feels the opposite way.

Here are the VOA program notes:

From Galileo’s run-in with the Catholic Church in the 17th century to more recent controversies over the teaching of creationism in public schools, the relationship between science and religion has been the subject of ongoing debate. Host Rick Pantaleo speaks with Jerry Coyne, the author of “Faith vs. Fact” and Stephen Barr, President of the Society of Catholic Scientists [JAC: he’s also a professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Delaware] about whether science and religion are compatible or mutually exclusive.

Barr (whose segment begins at 15:55) espouses many of the familiar arguments: many famous scientists were religious; many scientists are still religious; Catholic priests like Mendel were scientists (he was a monk); religion “answers some questions that science doesn’t” (e.g., why are we here, how we should live), and so on. He claims that, unlike science, religion can explain why there is a Universe and why it’s orderly and obeys physical laws that can be expressed with mathematics. His answer, of course, is that there is a “Mind” behind it all, and by that he means the Catholic god.

That’s the God of the Gaps argument, which is just an argument from ignorance: “We don’t know, ergo Catholicism.” He even maintains that compatibility comes from seeing that the same motivation underlies science and religion: a desire to understand the universe and a confidence that it makes sense. But he doesn’t mention that scientific explanations can be tested, while religion’s attempts to “make sense” involve simply making stuff up, and differ from one religion to the next.

Barr finally brings up Dawkins (i.e., Satan) as an example of an aggressive, arrogant, and disrespectful atheist scientist who asserts that a person can’t be a believer and a scientist at the same time. I don’t think either Richard or I maintain that view: we argue that religious scientists aren’t coherent in how they deal with evidence. If you apportion your beliefs in accordance with the strength of the empirical evidence supporting them, then a religious attitude is clearly at odds with a scientific one. As I always say, in science faith is a vice, while in religion it’s a virtue.

Of course there can be religious scientists: that’s a matter of simple fact. But many are deeply inconsistent in how they approach life. In the end, Barr’s argument for compatibility boils down not to evidence, but to the fact that there were and are people who are both religious and scientists. And that’s not compatibility, but coexistence.

I wish Pantaleo had asked Barr what the evidence was for the truth of Barr’s Catholic beliefs, but of course that’s confrontational, and the interviewer wished to avoid hardball questions.



Rick Pantaleo, the nice man who interviewed me, adds this:

The Society of Catholic Scientists is apparently new, or at least they’ve just had their first conference. Stephen Barr announces it here, with a poster. See anything interesting?

One of the speakers was biologist Kenneth Miller (not a member of the Society, though he’s considering it), and Forbes wrote this about his take on the society:

But two of the highlighted speakers of the conference were indeed quite well known Catholic scientists: Kenneth R. Miller, the Brown University biologist who became nationally known for his defence of evolution against creationists, especially during the Kitzmiller v. Dover trial in 2005. The co-author of the best selling high school biology textbook in the country, Miller was present to receive the first St. Albert Award from the Society, in honor of St. Albert the Great, who is considered the patron saint of science in the Catholic Church. Miller actually had been invited to speak at the March for Science, which was taking place in cities all over the country at the same time as the conference. “And I would actually be speaking at the one in Providence, if I was at home in Rhode Island,” he said. “Because I was invited to do so.” But one of the things that motivated that march, he told me, is the sense of disaffection from popular support that the scientific community feels. “And I think part of that disaffection is the sense that science is in fact anti-religious,” he said. “That science promotes an absolute secularist agenda. I think that harms the reputation of science in the eyes of the public. And I think an organization like the Society here can go a long way towards healing it. So, I think this organization is a good thing.”

I doubt it: not so long as Catholicism perpetuates antiscientific views like the existence of souls, of Resurrections, and of the literal ancestry of all humans from Adam and Eve. And not so long as they privilege faith over reason and base their religion on unsubstantiated fairy tales. In fact, the methods and outcomes of science have been secular as a matter not of principle, but of practice; so if that’s what Miller means by science having a “secular agenda,” he’s wrong. If he means that science leads to a lack of religious belief, well, that’s true—or so I argue in Faith Versus Fact—but most scientists don’t promote atheism as a deliberate agenda.