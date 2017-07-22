Ken Ham the Weasel

As you might have heard, Ken Ham is trying desperately to avoid paying a new city-mandated 50¢-per-ticket city “safety fee” for visitors to the Ark Park, which would provide $700,000 per year for fire and police protection. Ham doesn’t want to pay that, as it would involve either raising ticket prices or giving up some of his profits. Among Ham’s ploys, which you can read about at The Friendly Atheist (link above) is to claim that the Ark Park is a “religious ministry”, and to do that they sold the for-profit attraction to Answers in Genesis for the munificent sum of ten dollars, all to turn it into a part of Ham’s non-profit ministry. What a cheap creep!

Here’s a cartoon about it from reader Pliny the in Between (click to enlarge):