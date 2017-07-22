Ken Ham the Weasel

As you might have heard, Ken Ham is trying desperately to avoid paying a new city-mandated 50¢-per-ticket city “safety fee” for visitors to the Ark Park, which would provide $700,000 per year for fire and police protection. Ham doesn’t want to pay that, as it would involve either raising ticket prices or giving up some of his profits. Among Ham’s ploys, which you can read about at The Friendly Atheist (link above) is to claim that the Ark Park is a “religious ministry”, and to do that they sold the for-profit attraction to Answers in Genesis for the munificent sum of ten dollars, all to turn it into a part of Ham’s non-profit ministry. What a cheap creep!
Here’s a cartoon about it from reader Pliny the in Between (click to enlarge):
Very nice cartoon. I am guessing the declaration that the wooden boat is a religious ministry is also a great way to remove any thought of taxes being paid. There is a good bit of Trump in this Ham.
…and just as much Ham in Trump.
What is hilarious about it is that doing that sale, he lost his $18 million deduction over 10 years from the county. So he breaks even in 25 years (he will not survive that long).
It’s like the used car salesman who complained – I’m losing money on every sale. But that okay, I will make it up with volume.
A few decades ago, I actually had a salesman make that claim at a company that I worked at for the low-cost, low-end product
Needs flood protection, too.
Looks like it might blow up in his face. Here is, courtesy of the FFRF who did a a freedom of information search, a pdf copy of the
Notice of breach of tax incentive agreement.
I smiled when I saw Jerry’s title for this post. It’s a perfect subtitle to the follow-on to this cartoon though mine is obviously more Homeric
http://farcornercafe.blogspot.com/2017/07/the-idiot-and-oddity.html
The way modern Republicans govern is just like the sine qua non of the Ark myth: fuck your neighbor.
The faithful will think no less of Ham for what he has done. So, he’ll try to get away with as much as he can.
Religious fanatics will be costing Rowan County in the state of Kentucky even more money. Remember Kim Davis? The Washington Post reports:
“U.S. District Judge David Bunning on Friday ordered the state to pay $222,695 in fees to the attorneys of two same-sex couples and others who sued Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis for refusing to give them marriage licenses. He also awarded $2,008.08 in other costs. Bunning said the county and Davis herself did not have to pay.”
The ruling is being appealed. Let’s trust that Davis will lose.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/religion/kentucky-told-to-pay-attorney-fees-in-same-sex-marriage-case/2017/07/21/ddd10530-6e32-11e7-abbc-a53480672286_story.html?utm_term=.71e5676cf84f