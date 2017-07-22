Journal Hypatia’s editors resign, and directors suspend associate editors over their apology for the “transracialism” article

Reader Robert called my attention to an article in the Daily Nous about the “transracialism” article that started a big kerfuffle in the social science/justice community.
As you might remember, it all started recently when Rebecca Tuvel, an assistant professor of philosophy at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, published an article called “In defense of transracialism” in Hypatia: A Journal of Feminist Philosophy. Tuvel compared the situation of a transgender person, Caitlyn Jenner, with that of Rachel Dolezal, a white woman who tried to pass for black. She found no substantive philosophical reason to celebrate Jenner but demonize Dolezal, which in fact was what the Regressive Left had done. If you can feel that you’re a woman when born a man, Tuvel asked, why can’t you feel that you’re black when you’re born white?
In response to Tuvel’s ideological impurity, a bunch of academics wrote a letter to the journal calling for the article’s retraction, and some of the journal’s associate editors apologized for the “harms imposed by the article on trans people and people of color,” asserting that the article should not have been published. (That apology, on Hypatia’s Facebook page, has now disappeared, but you can find my screenshot of it here.) I thought Tuvel’s article was a decent one (see also here), and that there was certainly no reason to reject what seemed a perfectly legitimate and socially relevant philosophical analysis. I hope Tuvel doesn’t suffer professionally from writing her piece.
If you want a comprehensive account of the affair and its sequelae, Wikipedia now has a big article on the “Hypatia Transracialism Controversy.”
Now, according to Hypatia’s website, the board of directors seems to have realized what an embarrassment the actions of the associate editors really produced. The main editor of the journal, Sally Scholz, and book review editor Shelley Wilcox, have both resigned for reasons for that aren’t clear (it may have to do with them disagreeing with the associate editors). And the journal’s board of directors has suspended all actions of the associate editors, so they can’t handle any papers, until a new committee restructures the journal.
From the site (my emphasis):
It is with disappointment and regret that the Board of Directors of Hypatia has received the news that Sally Scholz and Shelley Wilcox are resigning from their roles as editors of Hypatia. Throughout their tenure with the journal, they have stood by fundamental principles of publication ethics, which call upon all who are involved in the governance of a journal to respect the integrity of the peer-review process and to support authors published by the journal (with rare exceptions such as plagiarism and fraud). The Board is also committed to these principles and fully supports Scholz and Wilcox in their commitment to and execution of them.
Unfortunately, the Associate Editors’ public apology for the publication of an article failed to respect these principles. Their action, appearing to speak for the journal rather than as individuals, invited confusion over who speaks for Hypatia. It also damaged the reputations of both the journal and its Editors, Scholz and Wilcox, and has made it impossible for the Editors to maintain the public credibility and trust that peer reviewed academic journal editorship requires.
We wish to reiterate that neither Hypatia, nor the journal’s Editors, have apologized for or retracted the article in question. We also wish to reaffirm that the Associate Editors did not in any way speak for the journal, nor do they have authority to do so.
As the board ultimately responsible for the well-being of the journal, we find it necessary at this time to take emergency measures to restore the academic integrity of the journal and shepherd it through a transition period to a new editorial team. Thus, we have temporarily suspended the authority of the Associate Editorial Board.
Well that’s a slap in the face, and good for Hypatia! It was a really awful idea to first accept a paper and then, after public outcry from the Purity Crowd, have the associate editors (who handle all the papers) declare that the paper should never have been published. Maybe there’s hope yet for academic feminism—at least in this journal.
This is an attempt at damage control. I think it’s a step in the right direction as it reinforces Ms Tuvel’s right to academic freedom.
Well done the board of directors.
Personally, I’m tempted to find Dolezal’s stance a bit silly and pathetic, but I have to remind myself that we all do rather pathetic things (myself included, and I’d have to kill you if I told you about them). If she feels more comfortable in black company, fine. It’s just a matter of how far you go to be accepted.
But Tuvel’s article – (from what I’ve read here) there’s absolutely nothing wrong with it. It argued a position. If it was a factually incorrect position it stands to be contradicted, not denounced as thoughtcrime.
