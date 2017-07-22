Journal Hypatia’s editors resign, and directors suspend associate editors over their apology for the “transracialism” article

Reader Robert called my attention to an article in the Daily Nous about the “transracialism” article that started a big kerfuffle in the social science/justice community.

As you might remember, it all started recently when Rebecca Tuvel, an assistant professor of philosophy at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, published an article called “In defense of transracialism” in Hypatia: A Journal of Feminist Philosophy. Tuvel compared the situation of a transgender person, Caitlyn Jenner, with that of Rachel Dolezal, a white woman who tried to pass for black. She found no substantive philosophical reason to celebrate Jenner but demonize Dolezal, which in fact was what the Regressive Left had done. If you can feel that you’re a woman when born a man, Tuvel asked, why can’t you feel that you’re black when you’re born white?

In response to Tuvel’s ideological impurity, a bunch of academics wrote a letter to the journal calling for the article’s retraction, and some of the journal’s associate editors apologized for the “harms imposed by the article on trans people and people of color,” asserting that the article should not have been published. (That apology, on Hypatia’s Facebook page, has now disappeared, but you can find my screenshot of it here.) I thought Tuvel’s article was a decent one (see also here), and that there was certainly no reason to reject what seemed a perfectly legitimate and socially relevant philosophical analysis. I hope Tuvel doesn’t suffer professionally from writing her piece.

If you want a comprehensive account of the affair and its sequelae, Wikipedia now has a big article on the “Hypatia Transracialism Controversy.”

Now, according to Hypatia’s website, the board of directors seems to have realized what an embarrassment the actions of the associate editors really produced. The main editor of the journal, Sally Scholz, and book review editor Shelley Wilcox, have both resigned for reasons for that aren’t clear (it may have to do with them disagreeing with the associate editors). And the journal’s board of directors has suspended all actions of the associate editors, so they can’t handle any papers, until a new committee restructures the journal.

From the site (my emphasis):