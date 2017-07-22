Caturday felid trifecta: Lego cats, cat dictionary, Ikea ad with “lion man”

Bored Panda shows some nice cats made out of Lego blocks. You can even order the blocks and an assembly kit. Here a few pictures and some information if you want to order a kit, which you can do here.
If Lego and cats are among your favorite things in this world, now you can order a playful statue made of ‘Legos’ to liven up even the dullest office space or a living room. Hong-Kong-based company JEKCA offers mini Lego sculptures for ‘kidults’ that come around 1.6 ft each – and their variety will surprise even the pickiest of customers.
While JEKCA doesn’t differentiate between cat breeds, you can order your ‘Lego’ feline in different positions and various colors.
A single Lego statue will cost you around $66 and you assemble the building blocks with the kits provided yourself. “These cats are like real sculptures and will not collapse or break apart,” JKCA writes on their Facebook page.
*********
Here’s a tw**t that tells you how to decipher cat language:
*********
Finally, here’s an Ikea “Lion Man” ad contributed by reader Michael. His notes:
Here’s the latest IKEA ad with a dad dressed up in Lion costume, waiting for the kids to arrive for a birthday party.A Caturday candidate.
Lots of details to grok in one minute: The wooden giraffes, his book ~ “Purrfect Relaxation: Release Your Inner Beast”, his appreciative drink of ‘blood’ juice from a tumbler, using his tail as a bookmark, Serengeti impala dream, the yellow bone-shaped balloon at 0:52. Mum in the right corner letting him do the work for a change. The music is from Desert Island Discs, by the way.
What did I miss?
h/t: Taskin, Grania
Think I’ll just have to be satisfied with the real thing, although thanks for the alternatives.