The best video ever?

Well, there’s a lot of competition for this title, but this is surely among the best videos involving cats.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on July 21, 2017 at 3:30 pm and filed under felids. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. mikeyc
    Posted July 21, 2017 at 3:49 pm | Permalink

    HA! That bird’s reaction was perfect.

    Reply
  2. rickflick
    Posted July 21, 2017 at 4:01 pm | Permalink

    I think the bird decided to give up before things go out of hand.

    Reply
  3. Randy schenck
    Posted July 21, 2017 at 4:01 pm | Permalink

    Another very smart bird…

    Reply
  4. bric
    Posted July 21, 2017 at 4:01 pm | Permalink

    Is that bird called Schrodinger by any chance?

    Reply
  5. Yakaru
    Posted July 21, 2017 at 4:12 pm | Permalink

    Profound yet simple philosophy of life embedded in that.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: