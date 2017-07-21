Sean Spicer out as White House Press Secretary

It was only a matter of time; after all, Spicer holds the Worst Job in the World. He has to stand up there before an affronted press day after day, lying his tuchas off and evading questions.

Now, according to The New York Times, Spicer quit. And he’ll be happier for it. The report is brief:

WASHINGTON — Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, resigned on Friday morning, telling President Trump he vehemently disagreed with the appointment of the New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director. Mr. Trump offered Mr. Scaramucci the job at 10 a.m. The president requested that Mr. Spicer stay on, but Mr. Spicer told Mr. Trump that he believed the appointment was a major mistake, according to a person with direct knowledge of the exchange.

h/t: Grania