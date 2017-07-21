Sean Spicer out as White House Press Secretary

It was only a matter of time; after all, Spicer holds the Worst Job in the World. He has to stand up there before an affronted press day after day, lying his tuchas off and evading questions.

Now, according to The New York Times, Spicer quit. And he’ll be happier for it. The report is brief:

WASHINGTON — Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, resigned on Friday morning, telling President Trump he vehemently disagreed with the appointment of the New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.

Mr. Trump offered Mr. Scaramucci the job at 10 a.m. The president requested that Mr. Spicer stay on, but Mr. Spicer told Mr. Trump that he believed the appointment was a major mistake, according to a person with direct knowledge of the exchange.

Lying for Jesus Trump

h/t: Grania

12 Comments

  1. Lou Jost
    Posted July 21, 2017 at 11:35 am | Permalink

    Wow, he has a spine and a sliver of dignity! I would not have guessed that.

    Reply
    • mikeyc
      Posted July 21, 2017 at 11:51 am | Permalink

      Meh. No evidence of vertebrae here. Even worms can only take so much.

      Reply
  2. ploubere
    Posted July 21, 2017 at 11:40 am | Permalink

    The entire Trump circus act would be highly entertaining if it weren’t so terrifying.

    Reply
    • alexander
      Posted July 21, 2017 at 12:20 pm | Permalink

      Did the creators of the Flinstone cartoons ever thought of a “blond” version of Fred Flintstone as their new neighbour with a similar hairdo, residing in the Trump Cave?

      Reply
      • alexander
        Posted July 21, 2017 at 12:21 pm | Permalink

        Sorry, “think”

        Reply
  3. Dermot O'Sullivan
    Posted July 21, 2017 at 11:41 am | Permalink

    Will Mr. Scaramucci be leading the White House press corps a merry fandango? Very, very frightening.

    Reply
  4. Geoff Toscano
    Posted July 21, 2017 at 11:43 am | Permalink

    Oh no, what’ll Melissa Mccarthy do now?

    Reply
  5. Stephen Barnard
    Posted July 21, 2017 at 11:50 am | Permalink

    SNL should invite him to host.

    Reply
  6. Jenny Haniver
    Posted July 21, 2017 at 11:57 am | Permalink

    We ought to have some fun now since, according to Wikipedia, Scaramouche is a stock character in commedia dell’arte. It states that “the role combined characteristics of the zanni (servant) and the Capitano (masked henchman). Usually attired in black Spanish dress and burlesquing a don, he was often beaten by Harlequin for his boasting and cowardice.”

    Reply
  7. Keith Douglas
    Posted July 21, 2017 at 12:02 pm | Permalink

    I have to confess I can’t keep all these players straight because of all the comings and goings …

    Reply
  8. Randy schenck
    Posted July 21, 2017 at 12:15 pm | Permalink

    Spicer is simply leaving a sinking ship. Trump, he finally realizes is his own one man band and no one stacks up, except his own kids and Putin. In Trumps rant in public to the NYTs yesterday, he threw nearly everyone under the bus, from his attorney general to Mueller. He is also checking to see if he can pardon himself and family. The clock is unwinding faster than most think. Acceptance of a pardon, he may not understand, is admittance of guilt.

    Reply

