Richard Dawkins deplatformed at a book talk in Berkeley for “abusive speech” about Islam on Twitter

Richard Dawkins was supposed to speak at this event in Berkeley on August 9: a talk about his new book, Science in the Soul: Selected Writings of a Passionate Atheist. As you see, the talk has been canceled.
But why? You can guess. The talk was to be sponsored by a Berkeley radio station, KPFA, and they made this announcement—but didn’t even inform Richard before deep-sixing the event. Through the ticketing agency, Brown Paper Tickets, KPFA sent out this email with the “reasons”:
From: Brown Paper Tickets
Date: July 20, 2017 at 2:04:53 PM PDT
To: [NAME REDACTED]
Subject: Notification for Richard Dawkins: Science in the Soul: Selected Writings of a Passionate Rationalist
Dear Richard Dawkins event ticket buyers,
We regret to inform you that KPFA has canceled our event with Richard Dawkins. We had booked this event based entirely on his excellent new book on science, when we didn’t
know he had offended and hurt – in his tweets and other comments on Islam, so many people.
KPFA does not endorse hurtful speech. While KPFA emphatically supports serious free speech, we do not support abusive speech. We apologize for not having had broader knowledge of Dawkins views much earlier. We also apologize to all those inconvenienced by this cancellation. Your ticket purchases will automatically be refunded by Brown Paper Tickets.
Sincerely,
KPFA Radio 94.1 FM
There you have it, ladies and gentlemen: the termites have spread to Berkeley, and have dined well on the wooden heads of the Deciders. Although there are undoubtedly a few authoritarian Dawkins-bashing atheists who will be pleased at this, it’s a terrible blow for free speech, and likely a big disappointment for those who hoped to see Richard. I’m sure that some of the Perpetually Offended, with perhaps Muslims among them, complained to the radio station, and KPFA caved.
I asked Richard about what happened, and what KPFA was. He emailed his response, which I reproduce with permission:
KPFA is a liberal radio station in Berkeley. When I lived there, they were the good guys and I listened to their station almost every day. They were scrupulous in their fact-checking in those days – how sad that they have come to this: if they had done any fact-checking at all, they couldn’t possibly have come to the conclusion that I used “abusive speech” against Islam. The only only one of my tweets I can find this year, which could possibly be called abusive, is nothing to do with Islam. As follows:“Ashamed to be American?” Don’t be. The majority of you voted against this narcissistic, xenophobic, vainglorious, ignorant 2-year-old. [JAC: This was of course about Trump.]
Not only did KPFA fail to fact-check. They didn’t even tell me before cancelling the event and refunding tickets.
KPFA, like so many, is guilty of confusing free speech with “abusive speech”, banning a talk, and thus depriving people of the chance to hear Richard–and probably ask him questions or even criticize him. Here’s the station’s inevitable “but”:
While KPFA emphatically supports serious free speech, we do not support abusive speech.
Give me a break! Criticism of ideas is not criticism of people, nor is it “abuse.” Shame on KPFA for not realizing this, and for their craven behavior in canceling the talk.
If you wish to write to KPFA, their website is here, and their contact information is here. I’ll be writing them for sure.
Dawkins is not Milo Yianopoulos; his “abusive speech” is simply criticism of religion in general, including Islam. I guess believers can’t bear to hear that criticism, and they didn’t have to go to that talk. But what right do they have to prevent others from hearing it?
Berkeley was, you’ll recall, the home of the Free Speech Movement. How low the city has fallen!
_________
UPDATE: Here’s an email I sent to the station:
Dear KPFA,
Your cancellation of Dawkins’s talk was unconscionable. His speech has not been abusive towards Islam, but has involved criticism of religious dogma–and of all faiths. That is free speech, not “abusive” speech. All meaningful speech hurts some people’s feelings, but in this case there was no “abuse.” Can you point to any?
Your craven behavior towards this talk, and caving in to those who want to prevent others from hearing it, is unconscionable. How dare a radio station commit such a blatant violation of the First Amendment?
Shame on you.
Jerry Coyne
Reblogged this on The Logical Place.
Shame.
Sigh!
Berkeley – Where the idiots live. I recommend moving to Alameda.
Should also have said, radio use to be a place for Chicken man, however at KPFA it has evolved to chicken shit.
I normally don’t write letters like this, but this one really grinds my gears for some reason. I suppose that the fact that he is there to speak only about science, and yet because he has written or said something in the past that has dared offend someone, the entire talk has to be cancelled…well that is just beyond the pale.
This is my comment to this doormat of a station:
Hello,
As a liberal, I am extremely disappointed that a media outlet that represents itself as supporting free speech has seen fit to cancel an already scheduled event due to concerns about the speaker’s views. In the case of Richard Dawkins, you are extremely misinformed if you think that anything that he has ever written or said can be considered “hate speech”. To be sure, he has vociferously criticized the doctrines of Islam, but that is completely different from attacking Muslims personally. Can we not criticize Christian doctrines that we find odious and harmful? Would you de-platform a scientist who in the past had criticized fundamentalist Christian views concerning creationism? I think not, and I am very concerned about the double standards here.
Please understand that many, many liberals feel the same way as I do. We want to hear people speak, even if they say things that might “offend” us or make us uncomfortable, or (God forbid) make us THINK. Let Dawkins speak and let his detractors engage with him in civil conversation – that’s how a free society works.
Regards,
Mike
The Regressive Left strikes again. Islam is the only religion which cannot be criticized in allegedly progressive venues.
Never mind that the message of the Qu’ran is incredibly sexist, homophobic, hateful, and violent. Never mind that muslim theocracies apply this message to enforce sexist, homophobic, illiberal and violent regimes.
Never mind that conservative muslim preachers call for a takeover of liberal democracies to install a muslim theocracy, and for the execution or (at best) for the legal prosecution of apostates, adulterers, LGBT people and “heretics” (i.e. all muslims who aren’t as fanatically religious as they are).
Never mind that muslim theocracies finance violent groups which wish to create, and in some cases succeed in creating, other muslim theocracies elsewhere.
Never mind that liberal muslims or ex-muslims are persecuted, killed, imprisoned for the “crime” of criticising islam or even simply to wear clothes or express ideas that aren’t supported by muslim theocrats.
No, the real evil is criticism of islam, because it’s a “religion of peace”, a “feminist religion”, because imposing rules on veils for women is oh-so-progressive and oh-so-feminist (unlike the vile, consumeristic America where those poor women aren’t protected by the paternal imposition to cover themselves up).
The Progressive Left is losing its mind and betraying its own principles to appease to a reactionary, bigoted religion, just because most (but far from all) the believe who believe in that religion aren’t “white”.
I have registered my disappointment with KPFA and asked to see the evidence from their fact checking.
I think what really boils my blood about this one, is the bit about how they “emphatically support serious free speech”, while announcing they canceled an event because they heard the speaker offended some people.
Never mind the weaselly qualifier they slipped in there – “SERIOUS free speech”.
Richard Dawkins should be proud. It is an honor to be disinvited by those loathsome fools.
I have emailed the radio station to remind them of the importance of punishing anybody who criticises Islam.
America is the Land of the Free but it is also the Land of devout believers who are deeply offended when their perfect religion is criticised.
He should have gone & stood outside…
Pathetic that people cannot hear critics of religion…
So it’s true – the world is going mad.
The witch finders strike again.
Pathetic. I think Tim may be right…world gone mad.