We have another contribution from Karen Bartelt; her notes are indented:

Finishing up my Big Bend photos with some non-avian fauna.  [JAC: earlier installments here, here, and here.] First, a couple of mammals.
Javelina, aka collared peccary (Tayassu tajacu).  We saw a herd of about 15 of these near the RV park.
Gray fox  (Urocyon cinereoargenteus). This fox hung around our Chisos Mountain Lodge cabin.  I hope he doesn’t get too habituated.
 

Four lined skink.Plestiodon tetragrammus), I think. Seen along the Window Trail.

Look what just swam over from Mexico…a plain-bellied water snake (Nerodia erythrogaster).  Again, a tentative ID.  Santa Elena Canyon.
Two shots of a greater earless lizard (Cophosaurus texanus) along the Lower Burro Mesa Pouroff Trail.
I also included a photo my husband recently took on our driveway.  This red fox (Vulpes vulpes) hunts almost daily in our yard, usually between 5 and 6pm.  On many days, he gets an Eastern gray squirrel (Sciurus carolinensis).  Neighbors have said they’ve seen a vixen with kits, but we only see the hunter.  One would think we’d be down to zero squirrels, but I really don’t see any decrease.
