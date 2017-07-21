I also included a photo my husband recently took on our driveway. This red fox

Vulpes vulpes) hunts almost daily in our yard, usually between 5 and 6pm. On many days, he gets an ) hunts almost daily in our yard, usually between 5 and 6pm. On many days, he gets an Eastern gray squirrel

Sciurus carolinensis). Neighbors have said they’ve seen a vixen with kits, but we only see the hunter. One would think we’d be down to zero squirrels, but I really don’t see any decrease.