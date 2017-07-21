We have another contribution from Karen Bartelt; her notes are indented:
Finishing up my Big Bend photos with some non-avian fauna. [JAC: earlier installments here, here, and here.] First, a couple of mammals.Javelina, aka collared peccary (Tayassu tajacu). We saw a herd of about 15 of these near the RV park.
Gray fox (Urocyon cinereoargenteus). This fox hung around our Chisos Mountain Lodge cabin. I hope he doesn’t get too habituated.
Four lined skink.Plestiodon tetragrammus), I think. Seen along the Window Trail.
Look what just swam over from Mexico…a plain-bellied water snake (Nerodia erythrogaster). Again, a tentative ID. Santa Elena Canyon.
Two shots of a greater earless lizard (Cophosaurus texanus) along the Lower Burro Mesa Pouroff Trail.
I also included a photo my husband recently took on our driveway. This red fox (Vulpes vulpes) hunts almost daily in our yard, usually between 5 and 6pm. On many days, he gets an Eastern gray squirrel (Sciurus carolinensis). Neighbors have said they’ve seen a vixen with kits, but we only see the hunter. One would think we’d be down to zero squirrels, but I really don’t see any decrease.