Lindy West, New York Times’s Pecksniff, finds something new to be outraged about

I am absolutely fine with minorities getting acting roles that have traditionally been given to men or white people.If there were qualified minorities that have been overlooked, well, bring ’em in!

What I’m not to keen on is the brigade of Pecksniffs who monitor every casting decision to make sure it corresponds to their own preconceptions of what a character is to be. For instance, as the Independent reports, Walt Disney’s new live action “Aladdin” film is now starring Naomi Scott as Jasmine. Scott, half Indian (her mother’s of Indian descent from Uganda) and half-British, is viewed by the Pecksniffs as not “authentic” enough, for they insist that Jasmine must be played by an Arab. Never mind that the co-stars include Mena Massoud, an Egyptian now living in Canada, and Will Smith, who is black.

These people are all considered minorities and certainly “people of color”, but they don’t have Arab genes. Here’s one of the Offended whose tweets were reproduced in the Independent:

naomi scott should've been batgirl so jasmine could be played by a middle eastern woman im so TIRED of hollywood not knowing how to cast poc pic.twitter.com/EDAfpw9Owb — gabi 🍒 (@harleivy) July 15, 2017

I guess you need a DNA test to cast minorities properly. For example, surely it should be pure West Africans cast as slaves rather than American blacks, who have on average 20% of their genes from whites (Obama, of course, would be out).

When they announced that the next Dr. Who was to be a woman, I thought it was fine. They’ve all been men, and why not a woman–in this case British actor Jodie Whittaker? And I haven’t seen anybody objecting on the Internet (though there are of course some disgruntled sexists about), though some have said the quality of the show has been declining for years.

In fact, I wouldn’t even know of any objections if there weren’t Pecksniffs like Lindy West around, who obsessively trolled the Internet (reddit is a good source) looking for any objections to casting a woman, and then highlighting them in her New York Times column (below). As I’ve said, West is a bad choice for the Times, and perhaps a harbinger of their move toward the Authoritarian Left. Her first column, though poorly written and argued, appeared to be about banning the speech of “harassers” (she was apparently to be The Decider). Her second, below, is a criticism of those who objected to a woman playing Dr. Who. (Click on the screenshot to read it.)

Sadly, to show the misogynistic outrage of the Internet, West reproduces only three snarky comments from reddit. I could find more than three pro-Nazi comments, or comments expressing any odious point of view!

But somehow I suspect that West would actually have been disappointed had there been no criticism of the casting decision. What would she have been offended about, and what could she have written about? Offense is her schtick.

After using three brief reddit comments as the basis for her column, West ran out of stuff to say, so she turns to “The Handmaids Tale”, and then to Donald Trump, to fill out her piece:

I’ve been rereading “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood this week. The last time I read it I was in high school, and my visceral sense of my own autonomy was still underdeveloped. I still felt, to a certain extent, like a thing that my parents owned, and some of the book’s deepest horrors were only intellectual to me. That moment, for instance, when the narrator stops to buy cigarettes and finds her account is frozen, that perfectly mundane, perfectly terrifying turn — I couldn’t feel it at 16 the way I feel it at 35. But the thing that really knocked the wind out of me this time around is her little suspicion, dark and furtive, that her husband isn’t quite as horrified as he should be by the government stripping women of property and self-determination. That maybe, deep down, some part of him feels a relief, a return to the natural order of things, of men as leaders and women as followers, passengers, companions.

This is a personal reaction to fictional sexism, and has no relevance to Dr. Who. Neither does the last paragraph:

I was going to say that as the Trump administration ramps up efforts to revive the war on drugs, strip abortion rights, make the tropics uninhabitable, destroy public education and wreak countless other havocs on marginalized groups, white men are the last people who need a hero. But maybe, on the other hand, she’s exactly what they need.

Yes, the Trump administration is not going to be good for women’s rights, but what does that have to do with white men not needing a hero? (Trump certainly isn’t a hero for many white men like me, but I’m not sure even she West know what she’s trying to say here.) As for a female Dr. Who, it’s great; but I don’t need one to improve my life.