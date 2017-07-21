Friday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning! It’s Friday again, July 21, 2017, and I’ve survived my cortisone shot (it wasn’t too bad). If the pain in my shoulder doesn’t abate in a week, it’s physical therapy for Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus). Still, it’s curable and I’ll live. It’s National Crème Brûlée Day, a dessert I find tasty but insubstantial.

News today: Richard Dawkins was de-platformed in Berkeley for a scheduled book talk. I’ll post in detail about this soon.

On July 21, 1861, at the First Battle of Bull Run in Manassas, Virginia, the Confederates and Union engaged in the first major battle of the Civil War. When it was over, the Confederates had won.

On this day in 1865 in Springfield, Missouri, Wild Bill Hickok shot and killed Davis Tutt in a duel about poker and the theft of Hickock’s watch. Wikipedia notes that this “is regarded as the first western showdown”. Hickock himself was shot in the head (from behind) while playing poker in 1876, supposedly holding the “dead man’s hand“, shown below:

An anniversary for evolutionary biology: on July 21, 1925, John Scopes, a high-school biology teacher in Dayton, Tennessee, was convicted of violating the state’s Butler act for teaching human evolution as a substitute teacher in a biology class. The judge fined him $100, but the verdict was set aside on appeal because juries and not judges were supposed to levy fines over $50.

And a banner day in space exploration: on this day in 1969, at 02:56 UTC (GMT), Neil Armstrong became the first person to walk on the Moon. I watched this live on television, and I’ll never forget the excitement and awe we all felt. The video below shows some highlights of the Apollo 11 mission, including Armstrong’s famous quote. It was a brave crew that undertook this landing, for they didn’t really know if the module would take off again.

Finally, on this day in 1983, thermometers recorded the world’s lowest temperature in an inhabited location. On that day at Vostok Station, Antarctica, the mercury hit a low of −89.2 °C (−128.6 °F).

Notables born on this day were Ernest Hemingway (1899, committed suicide in 1961), Garry Trudeau and Cat Stevens (Yusaf Islam; both born in 1948), and Robin Williams (1951, also a suicide—in 2014). Those who died on July 21 include Robert Burns (1796), the Great Agnostic Robert G. Ingersoll (1899; he was of course really an atheist), Basil Rathbone (1967; I didn’t know he was from South Africa), astronaut Alan Shepherd (1998), and E. L. Doctorow (2015). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is being petulant:

A: Aren’t you going with us to the river? Hili: I will wait for you here, under the acacia. A: Why? Hili: Because I decided to.

In Polish:

Ja: Nie idziesz z nami nad rzekę?

Hili: Poczekam tu na was pod akacją.

Ja: Dlaczego?

Hili: Bo tak postanowiłam.

And, roaming the grounds of his future home, Leon’s beginning to have doubts about his move.

Leon: I’m not sure Whether I want to become a country cat. The species “couch cat” seems more agreeable.

Finally, in Winnipeg, where the weather is sunny and mild, Gus enjoys an al fresco nap. Staff member Taskin reports:

A Gus picture from this afternoon. He is snoozing in the shade while I have my tea. He’s such nice company.