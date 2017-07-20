The Women’s March and Linda Sarsour honor two murderers; Sarsour has a tantrum when questioned

If you don’t like the reporting of Fox News (and we know they have a conservative bent), how about the Daily Beast, which is slanted in the opposite direction? Well, put together the story at the former,”CNN pundit, Women’s March organizers under siege for ‘honoring’ birthday of New Jersey cop killer Assata Shakour“, and at the latter, “Linda Sarsour echoes Donald Trump, smears CNN’s Jake Tapper“, and you get not only consilience, but a nasty picture of The Women’s March and of its most prominent face, co-organizer Linda Sarsour.
I have to examine myself when calling out things like the Women’s March, as I’m all for moral and economic equality of women. But like much of the Left, many “intersectional” feminists taken on an authoritarian strain, so that those with the loudest voices, often bullies and regressives like Sarsour, can become the voice of the movement. In Sarsour’s case, it’s particularly distressing, for she’s in favor of sharia law, demonizes people like Ayaan Hirsi Ali, is pro-Palestinian to the point of favoring the elimination of Israel, and, overall, is a regressive in progressive’s clothing. I see her as a theocrat who’s learned to use victimhood and her status as a Muslim “person of color” to endear herself to muddled Leftists. To me, people like Sarsour represent a degradation of the progressive Left, and so I spend more time on them than on Trumpites because a). it’s my own side, and b). calling out Republicans is not only futile, but everybody else is doing it and I have little to add.
Both Fox and The Beast agree with me that Sarsour and the Women’s March have shown notably poor judgment in extolling terrorists and convicted murderers. Further, Sarsour has started to demonize (in the characteristic Authoritarian way) CNN reporter Jake Tapper, who questioned the wisdom of extolling terrorists and murderers. Sarsour’s response was not to explain how she and the Women’s March could bring themselves to honor killers, but simply to smear Jake Tapper and then act aggrieved and persecuted. I think that Sarsour’s victimization complex (which heretofore she’s employed to great advantage), as well as her narcissicism and personal ambition, are eventually going to bring her down, or at least make the Left wake up to her. So far it’s still asleep.
Here’s the story. Four days ago the Women’s March emitted this tweet:
Unfortunatly, Assata Shakur (formerly JoAnne Byron) is a convicted murderer who, as a member of the Black Liberation Army (BLA), was indicted numerous times for robbery, kidnapping, and murder (charges were either dismissed, she was acquitted, or there was a hung jury), and finally was convicted for assault and murder of a New Jersey state trooper in a shootout. After several years in prison she escaped, lived as a fugitive, and then fled to Cuba in 1984, where she was granted asylum. Extradition requests have failed, and she has been on the FBI’s “most wanted terrorist list” (the first woman so “honored”) since 2013.
Now I know how the police sometimes persecute after black activists, and the BLA may have had revolutionary goals, but I have no truck with violence and murder, except in self-defense (Shakur’s was not). Shakur seems like a bad candidate to be honored by the Women’s March.
And that’s not all. One of the speakers at the Women’s March in Washington D. C. was Donna Hylton, who served 25 years in prison for kidnapping, gruesomely torturing, and killing a wealthy New Jersey businessman. Here there was no revolutionary organization involved, just pure criminality. Why are such women seen as heroes and given public platforms? Believe me, if the Right were to take as heroes women like these, the Left would be all over it like white on rice. Imagine what HuffPo would write!
The Daily Beast author Emily Shire also reports similar encomiums from the International Women’s Strike—plaudits for a woman who spent ten years in an Israeli jail for a supermarket bombing that killed two students:
[There was no criticism from intersectional feminists] when the International Women’s Strike touted Rasmea Odeh as one of its original and main organizers. Odeh, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which the State Department officially considered a terrorist group, was convicted for her involvement in a 1969 bombing at Hebrew University that killed two students.
Odeh, though, has found allies in many so-called progressive groups that claim to support immigrant and civil rights. When I reached out to the International Women’s Strike in March about Odeh’s involvement, Cinzia Arruzza praised Odeh and decried “the persistent harrasmment [sic] by the US government and zionist political forces” she allegedly faced.
Just as the President and other Republican leaders are called upon to forcefully denounce the alt-right, and criticized when they fail to do so, the left needs to be held to the same standard.
Let’s face it: intersectional feminism has no problem demonizing Israel (and Jews, a historically marginalized group), as well as extolling murderers and terrorists. But I have a problem with these things.
So did Jake Tapper, chief Washington correspondent for CNN. He tweeted this, also mentioning the expulsion of Jewish lesbians waving a “Jewish pride” flag at the Chicago dyke march:
Sarsour, in a pattern that’s typical of offended Authoritarians, simply smeared Tapper in her response while playing the victim:
Sarsour didn’t let that rest, for she angers easily and extols her virtues at the same time she flaunts her victmization:
In case you forget, here’s that ugly sentiment:
As Shire noted, the “strange bedfellows of the intersectional feminist movement” are disturbing, but bullies and authoritarians like Sarsour can’t seem to stop themselves, for they bear the hubris that the movement fall in line behind their personal views. Moreover, they attack and then smear those—even leftists like Tapper, who was famous for calling out Trump for his racism. (Did I mention that Tapper has a Jewish background?)
Shire adds this:
Sarsour’s ridiculously weak attempt to slander Tapper as a member of the “alt-right” was not the first time she has tried discrediting negative reports about her by falsely attacking the character of those voicing them. Last week, it was reported that the damaged Jewish cemetery that Sarsour had professed to help raise money for had not, in fact, received funds. Sarsour suggested she would sue the people reporting this (another Trump go-to move) and declared that she was the “target of the right wing, alt-right, right wing zionists.” That’s a mean feat of inverted intersectionalism.
The concern Tapper raised — about progressives standing with violent radicals — speaks to a much larger problem regarding the intersectionalist approach to social justice movements. On the one hand the intersectional feminist movement has been making strange bedfellows; on the other, it has been increasingly hostile to those who question those additions.
The smearing of opponents in an attempt to write them off forever is a trait of Authoritarian Leftists, but not of Progressive Leftists, who are usually be willing to defend their stands instead of engaging in ad hominem arguments.
I hope that feminists and Authoritarian Leftists come to their senses about “leaders” like Sarsour. Even the American Civil Liberties Union has fallen for her schtick–the ACLU, whom I once volunteered for and supported!:
And Sarsour’s Twitter thread is full of threats against those who “defame” her and “lie about her”. Well, there are legal recourses to defamation, Ms. Sarsour, so avail yourself of them:
Here is a self-pitying, narcissistic Regressive who’s seen as a hero to feminists. Has the world gone mad? I’m hoping that her behavior, and the penchant of regressive intersectional feminists to ally with unsavory characters and movements, will eventually take its toll. So does Shire:
Perhaps, Sarsour’s attempt to slander a journalist at CNN for asking questions — rather than to answer the question — may be a much-needed wakeup call for feminists and others on the left about the destructive tactics that the intersectionalist left appears to be picking up from its counterparts on the alt-right.
But I’m not holding my breath.
You asked “Has the world gone mad?” to which I say, yes, at least a significant proportion of it.
The world may have not gone mad (or it always has been).
But the so called left has lost its direction a long time ago. It is nowadays really hard for a sane and decent person sharing the left’s worldview.
She’s Uriah Heep crossed with Joseph Goebbels.
If she continues to take on the legitimate press to defend her idiotic statements I suspect that will take her down. Tapper is far too intelligent for her to be fooling with. When someone like her, left or right or middle, makes the type of public attacks on others who question her actions it cannot help but have similarity to Trump. The only difference is that she does far less real harm on a daily basis than the Trump.
The real harm that she’s doing is by invalidating the opposition to Trump. In that way, she is abetting him more effectively than members of his administration such as KellyAnn.
I do not see any real affect from the Kelly Ann types. She is not the one who is now, as of today, cutting off arms and weapons to the people fighting for freedom in Syria. That would be Donald Trump, working as always for his pal Putin.
Good recap of recent events, Jerry.
It is worth noting which of the usual ugly suspects have rushed out to tell Jake Tapper he is “mistaken”, or more usually, he is an alt-right Nazi or something.
It is obvious that, just as the issue of Israel/Palestine is a “in/out” othering issue for the far left, support of Linda Sarsrour is as well. If you criticise Linda, even slightly, you are “othered” by this mob of regressive, illiberal circus freaks.
The same busybodies crop up whenever Queen Sarsour is questioned – Nathan Lean (taking a break from calling progressive Muslims, “lapdogs”, Murtaza Hussain, ** W********, Sacha “seminal work” Saeen, Sally “nothing wrong with Sharia” Kohn, Reza “Cannibal” Aslan, and a bunch of other trolls, bigots, and liars.
Shame on the likes of SPLC and ACLU who seems to have a blind spot with Linda. The ACLU defended themselves recently by same they stand for the free speech of people like Linda, which is true (they have defended the free speech of members of the alt-right), but they went further, and published a glowing article on Linda. That was endorsement!
Keep the pressure on these goons, and keep resisting!
I intend to make the ACLU aware of my disgust with their backing her. I have already done so with SPLC, but they never respond. The latter will never get another donation from me, for a number of other reasons as well. Not that they will notice.
I have already emailed ACLU twice. The world turned upside down supporting Sarsour, with her head hiding behind a Confederate flag of oppression.
For the record, it’s not appropriate to compare FOX News to liberal news outlets. FOX News was created and run as a public relations arm of the Republican party in general, and certain Republican operators in particular. They are not conservative in any principled or consistent way.
There is no liberal equivalent to their cynicism.
Even at FOX news we begin to see breaks in the propaganda. Note that Shepard Smith and Chris Wallace are objecting to the lies and more lies regarding the Russian connections. Even the “team” is having trouble swallowing.
Sarsour & Louise Mensch have a lot in common. It’s the age of the narcissistic sociopath, I guess.
The question of whether a free society can adequately protect itself against sociopaths without resorting to “pre-crime” is an urgent and perhaps insoluble one.
I am totally sickened the ACLU has supported Linda Sarsour.
i saw this on Instagram and am truly shocked. First SPLC,
Now the ACLU-
Extremely disturbing-