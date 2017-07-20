We have a new contributor who sent some lovely photos of fox kits. There are too many to post, even with the selection Steve sent, so I’ll pick some of my favorites. His notes are indented;

My name is Steve Adams and I’ve been a long time reader of your website and of your books. I very much enjoy seeing the wildlife photos sent in by your readers and thought I could contribute some of my own. My wife and I live just south of Rochester, NY on about 8 acres of land. Our backyard is an open area that is surrounded on three sides by woods with our house being along the 4th side. Back in March of this year, we noticed a red fox, (Vulpes vulpes), hanging around the edge of the backyard. We hoped it was a vixen looking for a place to den as we’ve had foxes den there in the past. Our hopes were rewarded this past May when we saw she had given birth to 4 healthy kits!

I’ve attached a file that contains some of the images I captured of the kits over the course of about a month. They made their debut to the outside world around the 1st week of May. They’ve provided my wife and I with endless amounts of entertainment as we’ve watched them grow, play, and learn to be foxes. Sadly, the family has moved on now and we haven’t seen them together for about the last 3 weeks. Although, one kit seems to have an affinity for its old stomping grounds and has made occasional visits to the backyard.

I hope I haven’t sent too many images. These are some of my favorites I’ve culled from a larger set. I also have wildlife images from various parks around Western NY and from our trips to the Galapagos and Tanzania. When I have more time, I’ll put together a selection of these.