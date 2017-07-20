Open thread: The fetishization of suffering

by Grania

Jerry wrote a post years ago on Mother Teresa that has proved to be the most popular post ever on this website (even more popular than the one on penis sizes, which is quite remarkable given that this is humanity we are talking about). Jerry pointed out, as did Christopher Hitchens before him and Aroup Chatterjee before that, that the sainted nun had a bizarre and twisted taste for suffering. Only the religiously convicted or a sadist could spin terminal illness and pain as something to be valued.

When I see people suffer, I feel so helpless! It’s difficult, but the only way I find is to say, “God loves you.”

I always connect this by saying to them, “It’s a sign He can kiss you.”

I remember I told this to a woman who was dying of cancer with her small children surrounding her. I didn’t know which was the greater agony: the agony of leaving the children, or the agony of her body.

I told her, “This is a sign that you have got so close to Jesus on the Cross that He can share His Passion with you, He can kiss you.”

She joined her hands and said, “Mother, please tell Jesus to stop kissing me.” She understood so beautifully! My Life for the Poor

Mother Teresa was by no means alone in her idealization of physical and mental anguish. Many religions have rituals that are abusive and damaging ranging from the relatively benign whirling Dervishes (Mevlevi) whose ritual spinning creates a giddy “spiritual” euphoria, to self-flagellation and slashing practiced by several religions.

I was raised as a Catholic, and while I can say that Mother Teresa’s views are not representative of all Catholics’; she was not an outlier either. Some people still actually think like this. There are times I wish that I had done Psychology 101 at university just to make sense of all the masochism that goes into this kind of thought.

On top of this, as John Hamill points out, the organisation that these people belong to controls thousands of schools and hospitals around the world. Wrap your head around this and you can start to see why their anti-Choice, anti-contraception, anti-euthanasia and anti same-sex equality activists are utterly unmoved by the extreme suffering that their positions create.

Catholicism 1.01 … suffering is good. This is the incredibly irrational, immoral, damaging and creepy ethos that controls our schools. pic.twitter.com/v837bfYucJ — John Hamill (@JohnHamill151) July 18, 2017

