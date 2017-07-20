Note to readers

As readership grows (thank Ceiling Cat), I am being inundated with emails from readers (as well as from nutcases who want to call me a racist, alt-rightist, misogynist, or someone bound for hell). I appreciate the readers’ emails, as I depend on these to direct me to many news items and other juicy things to write about. But when emails are several hundred per day, I simply can’t keep up and also do my other work.

This makes me feel bad, as I like to respond to every reader, but with so many emails it’s nearly impossible, and I feel like I’m being rude when I don’t have time. Also, some exigent emails get lost in the accumulating pile, and I forget them.

To solve this problem, I’m asking readers to email me no more than once every three days or so. I don’t want to discourage contributions, so if you have multiple things to bring to my attention, combine them in one email rather than writing several times a day or even daily. Please, however, keep letting me know of interesting stuff out there.

Two exceptions: if something is extraordinarily timely and I must see it immediately, send it along. Also, corrections of fact or of typos are welcome at any time.

Thanks!

—management