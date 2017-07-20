Note to readers

As readership grows (thank Ceiling Cat), I am being inundated with emails from readers (as well as from nutcases who want to call me a racist, alt-rightist, misogynist, or someone bound for hell). I appreciate the readers’ emails, as I depend on these to direct me to many news items and other juicy things to write about. But when emails are several hundred per day, I simply can’t keep up and also do my other work.
This makes me feel bad, as I like to respond to every reader, but with so many emails it’s nearly impossible, and I feel like I’m being rude when I don’t have time. Also, some exigent emails get lost in the accumulating pile, and I forget them.
To solve this problem, I’m asking readers to email me no more than once every three days or so. I don’t want to discourage contributions, so if you have multiple things to bring to my attention, combine them in one email rather than writing several times a day or even daily. Please, however, keep letting me know of interesting stuff out there.
Two exceptions: if something is extraordinarily timely and I must see it immediately, send it along. Also, corrections of fact or of typos are welcome at any time.
Thanks!
Why not set up a free email account that we can use rather than your University one? That way you can skip through & eliminate the goat nutters (such as me), & choose the “Ceiling-Catly” sheep! Also, all pictures then in folders that you can go through as & when…
Sounds like a good idea.
Another suggestion to take or not – simply take donation and see how that goes. If enough to cover the expense of having an assistant to handle the onslaught. Not possible to continue to enjoy this “hobby” if you are working at it 15 hours a days.
Sadly there are many crazies out there and you do not have time for this.