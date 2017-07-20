A neurosurgeon on medicine, euthanasia, and God

I’m off to my GP as I injured my shoulder, most likely acquiring bursitis, and will probably get a cortisone shot, which a friend just informed me “really hurts!” Now what was the point of telling me that? It adds no value to my day except a soupçon of fear (I’m not afraid of needles, but I don’t like pain).
As we age, our bodies gradually accumulate infirmities and scars: now I have two crooked fingers and a ruined toenail. (The day I moved into my office, the building manager and I had to move my huge and heavy oak desk out of the elevator, since the movers would only take it to the building entrance. It dropped onto my foot, completely severing the bone of the left big toe, causing me to faint, and then to visit the hospital where they pulled off the toenail with pliers, causing me to faint again. The doctor said the nailbed was screwed, and the toenail would always be deformed. True!)
But enough of these infirmities: this is by way of saying that this is the last post for today unless Grania is kind enough to start an open discussion thread. I simply call your attention, via reader Paul, to an interview in the Guardian with neurosurgeon and author Henry Marsh, who wrote a highly acclaimed memoir called Do No Harm: Stories of Life, Death and Brain Surgery . Has anyone read it?
It’s a nice interview and I’ll just excerpt two bits:
There has been a slew of books about that old-fashioned idea of what makes “a good death” recently. Do you welcome them?
I think Atul Gawande is a very good writer, but I didn’t get on with his book Being Mortal that much. He only very grudgingly says that maybe doctor-assisted suicide is a good idea. I am a great proponent, to the extent I feel I would take it up myself – though you never know, when push comes to shove, what you will decide. But it does seem to me increasingly that the two markers of a civilised society are bicycles and doctor-assisted suicide. It is not about licensing doctors to kill people. It is about allowing everyone with mental capacity to make a choice about how they would like to end.
I guess religion still partly gets in the way of that idea
It seems to me that the only rational case for theism is that God is a complete bastard. I have seen a lot of children die with inoperable brain tumours, particularly one horrible one called a diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, for which there is no treatment. When I go out to Ukraine their parents are lining up to see me in the hope of a miracle. It just seems the proof for God is so very thin. “There’s a friend for little children above the bright blue sky.” I mean, really?
. . . You clearly left the NHS [National Health Service] dispirited. Can you see grounds for optimism?
I am afraid I don’t. Politicians seem unable to stand up to the public and say: if you want better health care you are going to have to pay for it. Instead they still say it is all about management and reorganisation. The evidence is clearly out there in the other wealthy European countries, though: we spend far less on healthcare in both absolute and per capita terms than they do, and almost across the board you see that in the relative outcomes.
Marsh has a newish book, Admissions: A Life in Brain Surgery.
“The evidence is clearly out there in the other wealthy European countries, though: we spend far less on healthcare in both absolute and per capita terms than they do, and almost across the board you see that in the relative outcomes.”
According to the OECD, he couldn’t be more wrong. The US is an outlier in how much is spent on healthcare per capita.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_total_health_expenditure_per_capita#/media/File:OECD_health_expenditure_per_capita_by_country.svg
That struck me too – he must have meant something else. The fact that the US spends so much on healthcare and yet the quality of the system is so poor is, to my mind, its biggest indictment.
I assumed he was referring to UK, not US – see the same graph above.
The US is indeed a bizarre outlier, though.
Given that he is answering the question “You clearly left the NHS dispirited. Can you see grounds for optimism?” he is obviously referring to the UK.
Yes; since they’re talking about the NHS, it’s clear that “we” refers to the UK.
Ack! My mistake. I mentally converted NHS to NIH. Thanks for the clarification!
I am not sure he was comparing US to others in Europe. If so, he was wrong about that. The really big difference about this health care in the states is that some get it and some don’t. At the high end, we get really good health care but in most of the rest of the civilized world everyone gets the care. Control of health care cost is mostly left to the market or to the public Insurance Companies. And so, where is the incentive for the insurance company to lower cost or even control cost? Either you pay the premiums to get this service or get lost.
As he refers to having worked in the NHS I assumed he was referring to UK health spending and not US which, I agree, is something of a puzzler.
Marsh is talking about healthcare spending in the UK compared to healthcare spending in “the other wealthy European countries”, and indeed many other western European countries do spend more than the UK according to the OECD numbers. He’s not talking about the US.
I am told that the shot is not pleasant when it is happening, but that very quickly you will feel much, much better.
A properly done shoulder injection (with a 25 gauge needle!) should not hurt much at all; just a little pinch.
Getting old is not for the young. Sitting here for the third day in a hospital bed for cellulitis.
Sorry to hear that Bob. I hope you improve quickly.
I’ve had cortisone shots in a couple of places – they weren’t all that bad.
Then again, I also stayed awake when all four wisdom teeth were extracted (three broke) and didn’t think getting a spinal tap a year ago was much either.
See the film ‘The English Surgeon’ about Dr. Marsh’s work in Ukraine.
A good counterpoint to Ben Carson and so on.
Just a timely note, considering this doctor’s specialty. We just discover that John McCain has a brain tumor and has already had an operation and will need more care. They had wanted him back in DC to vote on killing Obama care (ACA) but he could not make it. Now, we also know that being a member of congress also means that his health care is going to be very good and that he can go into almost any hospital and be covered very well. We cannot say that for millions of Americans and if the republicans get their way, millions more.
“two markers of a civilised society are bicycles and doctor-assisted suicide”
Kind of a low bar, but necessary conditions. How about: no religion. [Full disclosure: I commute everyday on a bike and endorse euthanasia.]
As for the bursitis of PCC(E). Have them flip a coin: heads, cortisone, tails, saline. Take the shot and see what happens. Soft tissue damage is not fully reparable anyhow…PT and strengthening can help.
I agree with his point about the public and the NHS. If we want to maintain it in any meaningful way for the future then we need to encourage people to realise that contributions toward care will be needed. In a similar way to the way in which dental charges were introduced some years ago. One simple step would be to levy a charge for a GP appointment. People would be much more considered in making such appointments, and those who couldn’t afford it would be exempted in the same way as the prescription charge is managed.
“It is not about licensing doctors to kill people.It is about allowing everyone with mental capacity to make a choice about how they would like to end.”
This isn’t true. Here in Oregon the law requires that a viable candidate for lethal drugs must be “diagnosed with a terminal illness that will lead to death within six months.” So in effect the law is “licensing doctors to kill people.”
I don’t accept the notion that a doctor can accurately predict that an illness will lead to death within six months, nor do I like the idea of the state having the power to decide who should be allowed to end their lives and who shouldn’t. I totally agree that everyone should be free “to make a choice about how they would like to end,” but if they can do this only if the state “allows” it, then they’re not free. This is a personal decision—I can hardly think of anything more personal—and the state should stay out of it.
