Wednesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning all; it’s July 19. 2017, and the 200th day of the year. It’s also National Daiquiri Day, though if we’re talking tropical drinks, I much prefer the mojito—especially as served at the Versailles restaurant in Miami, strong and adorned with a spike of sugar cane. Be sure to button your shirt from the bottom up today, and every day, so you don’t misbutton! That is one of Coyne’s Four Rules of Life.

It’s not a great day for either historical events or notable births and deaths. On July 19, 1553, Lady Jane Grey, after ruling as Queen of England for only nine days, was replaced by Mary I; this is surely the shortest tenure of any British Queen. And, on this day in 1848, the two-day Women’s Rights Convention opened in Seneca Falls, New York; it was the world’s first women’s rights meeting. On July 19, 1903, the first Tour de France bicycle race ended; the winner was Maurice Garin. And on this day in 1979, the Sandanista rebels toppled the Somoza government in Nicaragua.

Notables born on this day include Edgar Degas (1834), Herbert Marcuse (1898), and tennis great Ilie Năstase (1946).

In honor of Degas, a very great painter (and sculptor), we have one of his paintings “L’Absinthe” (1875-1876; I couldn’t find one in which there was a cat). I love the way the greenish-white absinthe pops out. When first exhibited painting was reviled by critics and the public alike for showing a degraded milieu of society; in those days, I guess, paintings were supposed to be morally uplifting. Wikipedia says this about the work:

The scene is a representation of the increasing social isolation occurring in Paris during its stage of rapid growth. The models used in the painting are an actress, Ellen Andrée, and a bohemian painter and printmaker, Marcellin Desboutin. The café where they are taking their refreshment is the Café de la Nouvelle-Athènes in Paris.

The café was a meeting place for artists like Matisse and van Gogh, and Erik Satie sometimes played the café piano. It was also where the fifteen-year-0ld Maurice Ravel was introduced to Satie. The cafe was demolished in 2004, and what a pity!

But wait! Reader Roger found this version, probably never displayed:

Only one person died today whom I want to note: Aung San, the Burmese general and politician whose daughter was Aung San Suu Kyi. He was assassinated in 1947. Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili Marches with Science:

Hili: What is a narrative? A: It’s a story you are not allowed to doubt. Hili: And a theory? A: With a theory it’s just the opposite: it’s strong when it grapples with doubts. Hili: Cats do not have narratives.

Leon is still roaming about the land surrounding his future home, busy with Important Cat Stuff:

Leon: I will check whether mice are feeding on beetroots.