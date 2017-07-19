The superb Superb Bird of Paradise

The Cornell Birds-of-Paradise Project is a great website that contains all kinds of information about the 39 species in this fantastic group. There are videos and information about the sexual dimorphism in plumage and behavior, and other aspects of the birds’ biology, information about their evolutionary history and the people who study them, and general information about evolution and sexual selection—even a video on speciation. It’s a remarkable and informative site: the best place to visit if you want to see what are the most stupendous examples of sexual selection—and I’m referring not just to the male behavior, but to the female choice that drives much of it. It’s a rich resource for those who teach evolution.

Below is a 4½-minute video of the famous Superb Bird of Paradise (Lophorina superba), whose Cornell page is here. I like this video because it’s not just a “gee whiz–look at this!” presentation (you can see Attenborough’s shorter video of this species on a previous post), but one that shows how at least four different groups of feathers have evolved, and conspire, to create the “smiley face” appearance of the displaying male. There are also several evolved changes in male behavior, including jumping around to stay in front of the female and raising his bill to bisect the blue crown feathers.

After an evolutionist has gotten over her amazement, the first question that then arises is, “Why is the male bird doing this?” That is, what, exactly, is the female looking for that makes her not only drive the evolution of this display, but makes some patterns and behaviors more acceptable than others? Good genes? Some pre-existing sensory bias in the female?

In fact we know almost nothing about what drives this genre of “female choice” sexual selection. This means that, for the time being, we can only marvel at it, and at the power of natural selection—of which sexual selection is a subset.

