The superb Superb Bird of Paradise

The Cornell Birds-of-Paradise Project is a great website that contains all kinds of information about the 39 species in this fantastic group. There are videos and information about the sexual dimorphism in plumage and behavior, and other aspects of the birds’ biology, information about their evolutionary history and the people who study them, and general information about evolution and sexual selection—even a video on speciation. It’s a remarkable and informative site: the best place to visit if you want to see what are the most stupendous examples of sexual selection—and I’m referring not just to the male behavior, but to the female choice that drives much of it. It’s a rich resource for those who teach evolution.
Below is a 4½-minute video of the famous Superb Bird of Paradise (Lophorina superba), whose Cornell page is here. I like this video because it’s not just a “gee whiz–look at this!” presentation (you can see Attenborough’s shorter video of this species on a previous post), but one that shows how at least four different groups of feathers have evolved, and conspire, to create the “smiley face” appearance of the displaying male. There are also several evolved changes in male behavior, including jumping around to stay in front of the female and raising his bill to bisect the blue crown feathers.
After an evolutionist has gotten over her amazement, the first question that then arises is, “Why is the male bird doing this?” That is, what, exactly, is the female looking for that makes her not only drive the evolution of this display, but makes some patterns and behaviors more acceptable than others? Good genes? Some pre-existing sensory bias in the female?
In fact we know almost nothing about what drives this genre of “female choice” sexual selection. This means that, for the time being, we can only marvel at it, and at the power of natural selection—of which sexual selection is a subset.
I’ve enjoyed the Cornell site recently after reading into – The Evolution of Beauty: How Darwin’s Forgotten Theory of Mate Choice Shapes the Animal World – and Us, by Richard Prum. He outlines many of these birds from South America. His key research species are the manakins, which are also shown via films from Cornell.
Prum is an ornithologist from Yale University, who’s main thesis is that Darwin’s guess that female choice in sexual selection is an independent evolutionary process which is not adaptive. These crazy looking males are really hurting their chances of passing on genes with their odd assortment of features, but they are forced to accept the loss due to the whims of the females. In some cases he suggests it can drive a species to extinction.
Carl Zimmer describes Prum’s research on the club winged Manakin who’s bones are modified to produce high frequency sound.
“In fact we know almost nothing about what drives this genre of “female choice” sexual selection.”
Not limited to birds.