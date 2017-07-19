Thanks to the several readers who have sent me photos. Be assured that they’re all in the queue and will eventually appear. Today I’ll do a potpourri from readers sending just one or a few photos. This one is from reader Bob Felton, who sent a note:

I’m sure this is small-time compared to most of the photos you get, but it’s an attention-getter just outside Raleigh, NC … an albino deer about 20-feet from my back deck at ~ 7:00 PM, 2017-Jul-18 …

Reader Jackie sent a series of photos of an American Robin (Turdus migratorius) bathing:

A photo from reader Tim Anderson:

This is a Pied Butcherbird (Cracticus nigrogularis), a common and gregarious bird in suburban Australia. It has a melodious warbling song and will keep you company if you feed it (it prefers minced meat).

And another bird, this one from Stephen Barnard:

Here’s a photo I just took of a Cedar Waxwing (Bombycilla cedrorum) checking me out — one of a pair that rest in a Russian Olive, between mad, erratic bug-catching frenzies over the creek.

Of the eleven gadwall ducks (Anas strepera) in the brood that hatched by Stephen’s creek, eight remain, but they are big now (ducklings grow fast!). But these eight are large enough to resist many predators. Here’s a photo from Monday with the caption “Eight. . .but look how big they are!”

Stephen thinks that the three that have vanished were eaten by a nearby family of minks. The caption from yesterday’s photo was “Still eight. They’re dabbling around without their mom.”