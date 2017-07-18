Science-crazy lads build a model of the solar system in the desert

This lovely seven-minute video was called to my notice by reader Peter, and I don’t think I’ve posted it before. It shows a group of ambitious lads making a scale model of the solar system in the desert. The YouTube notes claim that this is “the first scale model of the solar system with complete planetary orbits.”

The location is the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, and they start with a Sun 1.5 meters in diameter: you’ll see why they chose that size. They then fix the planets, marked with correctly-sized lights, at the appropriate distance from the Sun. At the end, they find Neptune’s orbit (the bastards didn’t count Pluto as a planet!) to be 5.6 km away, and they check their calculations by observing the real Sun compared to the model Sun while standing at an Earth-distance away.

Be sure you watch the bit beginning at 5:30, as there are some special visitors with some special words.