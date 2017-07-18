Like a petulant child, Trump gives up on healthcare reform, exculpating himself and saying “Let Obamacare fail”

Now that the TrumpCare health bill won’t even make it to discussion on the Senate floor, Trump has simply given up on his major campaign promise and is saying, in effect, “if you can’t play by my rules, I’m taking away the ball and ending the game.” As CNN reports:

Trump was prepared to shoulder no blame for the failure of the bill on Tuesday, and warned he would now simply let Obamacare fail. “We’re not going to own it. I’m not going to own it. I can tell you the Republicans are not going to own it. We’ll let Obamacare fail and then the Democrats are going to come to us,” Trump told reporters at the White House. So far however, there is no sign that the Democrats would take part in any effort that would effectively repeal Obamacare. And it seems just as likely that a crisis in the health care industry, involving Americans losing health insurance, would come back to hurt the party in power, in Congress and the White House — Republicans.

There’s little doubt that Trump and his minions will help Obamacare fail, hoping, perhaps, that that will cause the Senate to finally pass Trump’s legislation. But, as CNN notes correctly, the big losers here are the Republicans. After all, this was their major campaign pledge, and it sank in a morass of Republican infighting. Those who were previously satisfied with Obamacare will be ticked off if the Republicans make it more expensive or onerous. and those who weren’t satisfied will blame the GOP for not improving their situation. And even the most pro-Trump Republican can hardly fail to notice that Trump, having failed to deliver his Big Pledge, is now acting that it’s not his fault that it failed—even with his party controlling Congress. After all, saying “I’m not going to own it” means “It’s not my fault.”

Harry Truman famously had a sign on his Oval Office desk that said “the buck stops here.” With Trump the sign might as well be “The buck stops everyplace BUT here.”

What we need now is a bipartisan effort to fix the healthcare bill we have, which is ailing as companies drop out or raise premiums or qualfications. But the chance of such an effort is about equal to the chance that Trump will start acting Presidential.