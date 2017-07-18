Like a petulant child, Trump gives up on healthcare reform, exculpating himself and saying “Let Obamacare fail”

Now that the TrumpCare health bill won’t even make it to discussion on the Senate floor, Trump has simply given up on his major campaign promise and is saying, in effect, “if you can’t play by my rules, I’m taking away the ball and ending the game.” As CNN reports:
Trump was prepared to shoulder no blame for the failure of the bill on Tuesday, and warned he would now simply let Obamacare fail.
“We’re not going to own it. I’m not going to own it. I can tell you the Republicans are not going to own it. We’ll let Obamacare fail and then the Democrats are going to come to us,” Trump told reporters at the White House.
So far however, there is no sign that the Democrats would take part in any effort that would effectively repeal Obamacare. And it seems just as likely that a crisis in the health care industry, involving Americans losing health insurance, would come back to hurt the party in power, in Congress and the White House — Republicans.
There’s little doubt that Trump and his minions will help Obamacare fail, hoping, perhaps, that that will cause the Senate to finally pass Trump’s legislation. But, as CNN notes correctly, the big losers here are the Republicans. After all, this was their major campaign pledge, and it sank in a morass of Republican infighting. Those who were previously satisfied with Obamacare will be ticked off if the Republicans make it more expensive or onerous. and those who weren’t satisfied will blame the GOP for not improving their situation. And even the most pro-Trump Republican can hardly fail to notice that Trump, having failed to deliver his Big Pledge, is now acting that it’s not his fault that it failed—even with his party controlling Congress. After all, saying “I’m not going to own it” means “It’s not my fault.”
Harry Truman famously had a sign on his Oval Office desk that said “the buck stops here.” With Trump the sign might as well be “The buck stops everyplace BUT here.”
What we need now is a bipartisan effort to fix the healthcare bill we have, which is ailing as companies drop out or raise premiums or qualfications. But the chance of such an effort is about equal to the chance that Trump will start acting Presidential.
I don’t think Drumpf fully realizes the danger he’s in.
That email chain from his son puts in black-and-white the heart of the worst allegations against him: the Russian government had an official propaganda campaign to help put Drumpf in the White House, and Drumpf’s campaign was eager to work with them. And Kushner and Manafort were at the meeting.
Now, on the heels of that treacherous betrayal of America to our most dangerous adversary…comes the complete collapse of any chances of him being in any way useful to pursuing the famed “Republican agenda.” No Obamacare repeal, and, frankly, without that, no tax reform.
He’s not only useless to the Republicans, he’s a liability.
Fox News hasn’t twigged to it, yet, but they’re giving every impression of being a Putin mouthpiece; if anybody goes down with the ship, they will.
Congress, on the other hand, has every incentive right now to turn on Drumpf and dump him like the hot potato(e) he so clearly is.
Cheers,
b&
Small children rarely have the ability to anticipate the hazards of walking into heavy traffic in their diapers.
You are right in that “tRump” and “realizes” don’t really go together in a sentence.
But I don’t have your confidence that Republicans will drop their hot potato. Their base has been well trained to ignore reality. I’m afraid that they will (mostly) stay on the same destructive path, destroying everything they are capable of destroying.
The first big concern is how many of them the Russians own, of course. Sessions was clearly wholly paid for, so we know they can do it.
But I don’t think it’s unreasonable to suggest that they don’t own all of them, or even necessarily a majority of them. It wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to get 24 (out of 241) in the House to vote to impeach. Getting 16 Republican senators to impeach would be the bigger hurdle…but there’s about that many who’ve been consistently showing up in the news as thorns in his side.
His ratings are already in the toilet. We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks, but it’s a safe bet that they’ll tank even further; current polls don’t yet reflect the Junior emails and especially not the repeal-and-replace debacle. If his approvals wind up in the 20s or lower, he’s toast. If they get stuck in the low 30s, his chances are slim. They’re already stuck in the upper 30s.
b&
>
I don’t see much hope for any bipartisan effort. Sadly, unless something is done, it is likely that Obamacare will fail because with the uncertainty that has been created by the republicans will cause insurance companies to take action to protect themselves, such as raising premiums and backing out of the exchanges.
The Republicans had a chance, way back when, to negotiate with the Dems and Obama. If they had done that, they may have ended up with a health care policy that they could live with. Of course, that meant giving Obama a perceived “win.” So it was out of the question.
This demonstrates that they are not concerned with governing. Now the plan is to let 17 percent of the total U.S. economy collapse? What then? Whatever it is, the Republicans and Trump (if he is still in office — I think he may not be) will own it whether they want to or not.
Trump owns it, the Repubs own it – they’re in charge and maintenance of systems is the responsibility of those in charge.
The Russians may just have some hooks into some of the Repub Congress – their willingness to die for what is only a minority of their own supporters is otherwise inexplicable.
There are many cartoons on this theme. Here is one that may be apropos
You are absolutely right, the injured in all of this are the citizens who either need it or already have ADA insurance. And, instead of admitting gross failure the republicans and certainly Trump are just going to walk away. They have been causing the very failure that lies in front of this and they don’t even want to admit that. They will all pay dearly in the next election.
I doubt Trump gives a damn because he will not be around long anyway. His time is over before it started and the committee to investigate him will eventually finish him off. I believe Trump may be the republicans last gasp. However, I have been wrong before and the Democrats need new leadership to take advantage. At the state level this is already taking place.
sorry (ACA)
To give him some credit, I doubt he has played any role in developing Trumpcare, let alone has much (if any) idea of its specifics. It’s Ryan’s and Mcconnell’s baby. So what can he own other than destabilizing the markets to try to make the ACA fail so he can crow about its failing?
You are correct except memory can be short. Trump took up the banner of repeal and carried it throughout the campaign and beyond. He is the one who said, it will be repealed the day he is elected. That is why the republicans made the fatal mistake of attempting this as their first big deal. So he became co-owner whether he likes it or not. So now their big plan to reduce taxes for the rich and do much of anything are going down the drain. It all depended on destroying Medicaid and remember, that was the real goal.
I kind of suspect breaking insurance providers might be another goal, as shared risk is something they seemed to hate the idea of.
Yes they are doing a good job of that but to their own risk. Going way back to when Obama was working on this thing, it was the republicans who wanted to keep the insurance companies in this thing and it was too bad that Obama had to cave in on this. Many people in the know, were skeptical of this marriage with private insurance and believed single payer is the only right way. We live and learn.
Thanatos: Trump is proof of a Republican death wish
What I can’t figure out is why don’t McConnell and company simply tweak the ACA, rename it Trumpcare, and declare victory with the support of the Democrats. It seem I’ve seen that done before where legislation proposed during a campaign is simply unworkable. Everybody wins, everybody gets credit, except a hand full of zealots yelling from the back of the room.
That is because the republicans never wanted to tweak. They have always wanted to kill, or repeal, whatever you want to call it. They tried 61 times in the House to vote to kill this thing for 7 years. However, like all brainless children, they never thought about what they would do to replace it. In short, they had no plan. It is similar to Bush and his plans for Iraq but why get into that now.
“hurt the party in power”. I’m not sure I agree with you Jerry. I read an article a few weeks ago in the Sunday Times supplement about some god forsaken county in West Virginia which had the nation’s worst health statistics but which at the same time had registered the largest percentage voting support for Trump.