Embedding photos in comments

Readers want to know how to do this, and I have no idea. Could you put your solutions in the comments to this post?

Thanks.

—Mgmt.

  2. Diana MacPherson
    Go to the location of the image on the interwebs. You’ll need to copy the URL to the actual image (ends in .jpg most likely) then just paste the URL in the comments.

    • Les Faby
      +1

      • Bruce Lyon
        Thanks Diana
        I am the dope who asked Jerry—this is very helpful.

  3. Douglas E
    As per Diana:

    • Diana MacPherson
      yay!

    • Diana MacPherson
      I think Quijibo99 is on to something at comment #6 below.

  5. Andree
    finally! I’ll be looking forward to you installing that plugin.

  6. Quijibo99
    I think the link to the picture has to be put on its own line.

    Test1: http://i.imgur.com/1HqwLU8.jpg

    Test2:

    • Diana MacPherson
      Yeah looks like. I always do that so that’s why I probably didn’t notice.

    • Bruce Lyon
      I tried this and it still did not work. I wonder if the link MUST end in .jpg. I tried uploading a photo to Google, which spits out a link that does not end in jpg.

  7. Stephen Barnard
    I put the photos on a free website like Flickr, then copy and paste the link into the comment.

