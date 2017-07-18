Embedding photos in comments

Readers want to know how to do this, and I have no idea. Could you put your solutions in the comments to this post?
Thanks.
—Mgmt.
Readers want to know how to do this, and I have no idea. Could you put your solutions in the comments to this post?
Thanks.
—Mgmt.
WordPress has a plugin for that. See:
http://www.wpbeginner.com/plugins/how-to-allow-users-to-upload-images-with-comments-in-wordpress/
Go to the location of the image on the interwebs. You’ll need to copy the URL to the actual image (ends in .jpg most likely) then just paste the URL in the comments.
+1
Thanks Diana
I am the dope who asked Jerry—this is very helpful.
As per Diana:
yay!
Diana test: https://painedumonde.files.wordpress.com/2017/07/wp-image-19223986.jpg
I think Quijibo99 is on to something at comment #6 below.
finally! I’ll be looking forward to you installing that plugin.
I think the link to the picture has to be put on its own line.
Test1: http://i.imgur.com/1HqwLU8.jpg
Test2:
Yeah looks like. I always do that so that’s why I probably didn’t notice.
I tried this and it still did not work. I wonder if the link MUST end in .jpg. I tried uploading a photo to Google, which spits out a link that does not end in jpg.
I put the photos on a free website like Flickr, then copy and paste the link into the comment.