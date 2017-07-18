Another bird interlude

It looks as if today is Bird Day, but what’s wrong with that? Here’s a cool video tw**t sussed out by reader Barry:
-
« Home
-
-
RSS Feeds
-
Twitter Updates
- RT @Rainmaker1973: When the camera shutter speed is in sync with the wings of a bird, you can happen to see this bit.ly/2u22GBZ ht… 14 minutes ago
____________
____________
____________
____________
-
Its a ghost!
That’s hilarious. I can’t stop watching over & over!
Nyquist theorem conundrum. Reminds me of Han Solo slipping in under a shield that has a refresh rate ‘at the speed of light’.