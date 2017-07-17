SMBC on dualism and free will

Reader jsp sent me this Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal strip (creator: Zack Weinersmith); it’s on dualism. tri-ism, quadrism, and then the final panel bit’s on free will.

The character is clearly based on Dan Dennett (see photo at bottom), but I’m a bit puzzled about the last panel. Given the rest of the strip, is this a critique of compatibilism?



Now Dan would never make an argument as dumb as that in the first six panels, so it’s hardly fair. And I do consider him a loyal pal despite our one philosophical difference. But I’ll never forget the last six words he said to me after a three-hour drive from Stockbridge to Boston (song reference here), during which he tried with all his might to convince me that we do have a form of free will and that it gives us moral responsibility. I was not moved and fought back. As he let me out of the car in Cambridge, his big, booming voice announced these words: “I’M NOT THROUGH WITH YOU YET!”