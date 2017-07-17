SMBC on dualism and free will

Reader jsp sent me this Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal strip (creator: Zack Weinersmith); it’s on dualism. tri-ism, quadrism, and then the final panel bit’s on free will.
The character is clearly based on Dan Dennett (see photo at bottom), but I’m a bit puzzled about the last panel. Given the rest of the strip, is this a critique of compatibilism?
Now Dan would never make an argument as dumb as that in the first six panels, so it’s hardly fair. And I do consider him a loyal pal despite our one philosophical difference. But I’ll never forget the last six words he said to me after a three-hour drive from Stockbridge to Boston (song reference here), during which he tried with all his might to convince me that we do have a form of free will and that it gives us moral responsibility. I was not moved and fought back. As he let me out of the car in Cambridge, his big, booming voice announced these words: “I’M NOT THROUGH WITH YOU YET!”
I’ve met Dan and even attended a lecture he gave at Tufts University (his home base). He is the most personable man I have ever met.
Here’s a question. Why do we all act like contra causal free will dualists every waking moment?
Why do we have a feeling of agency, bogus though it may be?
We have a feeling of agency because we make decisions and observe their consequences. Our thoughts have causal power to affect the external world. Recognizing that fact isn’t acting like a dualist; denying that it’s us making those decisions is.
Well I don’t, I act like I’m a determined being. Honestly, I do, that’s really how I feel!
Because a feeling of “agency” is compatible with determinism! We are programmed to want things. That “wanting” is a feeling of agency. Where’s the problem?
(I really do feel that it’s the INcompatibilists who haven’t yet come to terms with how determinism operates in everyday life; they’re the ones who — erroneously — say that they act as though they were dualists.]
The feeling of agency is an illusion, just like the appearance of depth in a 3-D movie. It sure seems like there’s stuff flying about you in the movie theatre, but there isn’t.
Take a favorite scenario: ice cream flavor at the ice cream shop. You’ve got all those flavors arrayed before you, and it seems like you could pick from any of them. In reality, you’re only picking one (or three or whatever). And, if you pay close attention to your thought process as you deliberate, you’ll see how you’re actually on a perfectly-constrained roller-coaster ride.
If you pay even closer attention to your mind, you’ll discover that your thoughts are entirely disconnected from the decision-making process. You have an internal monologue going on all the time, like a voice-over narrator in a movie. But it’s just reporting the weather…even as the voice is saying that it’s the decider in chief….
How is it possible for your fingers to transcribe what the voice says if the voice is entirely disconnected from the process that controls your fingers?
I’m still boggled by Matt Dillahunty’s free will argument where he defines its features and then justifies it as real by saying it’s the only kind of free will worth having. Mogua fruit ice cream with huetrare nuts and utragwa swirls may be the only ice cream worth having, but that doesn’t make it real. It’s weirdly like an ontological argument and I can’t tell if it’s a shell game or I just don’t understand what he’s saying.
Oh god, he’s going to school me in philosophy on PCC’s comment section, isn’t he?
IMO, putting utragwa swirls in the ice cream just ruins it.