Sheer genius: Putin and Kim Jong-un scratching posts

It’s been a long day, and I’m already beat and emotionally drained from dealing with my ducks. The single female offspring has been demonized by her mother, who swims and feeds with the three male offspring, so that she viciously drives away her little girl when I’m trying to feed them all.
To ensure that the young female gets fed, then, I have to somehow herd her to a remote section of the pond where the Gang of Four can’t see her, and then run back and forth alternately feeding the female and then the Four. (If the Gang sees me feeding her, they’ll get out of the water, follow me, and mom will drive the daughter away.)
My hypothesis is that female mallards are territorial, and mom doesn’t want another female around–even her own daughter. (The male offspring don’t seem to mind their sister very much.)
What was a great pleasure has become a trauma, and when the ostracized female quacks at me from a remote corner of the pond, that mournful sound breaks my heart. (There’s nothing sadder than a lone and distant quack of hunger.) I can only hope that they all fly away soon so that the bullying will end. The “babies” are quite large now, and I expect they’re either able to fly or will soon be.
So it goes when you try to circumvent natural selection.
Well, on to something more congenial. Here is a great idea, and I’d recommend this scratching post for all progressive cat owners (where’s the Trump scratching post?), but, according to Bored Panda, they’re pricey because, well, art:
It took the brilliant masterminds at pro-Internet anonymity VPN service provider HideMyAss.com 200 hours to create this ‘one-of-a-kind protest product and the ultimate feline satirical statement.’ Each scratching post stands at a cat-accessible height of 1.5ft and will set you back by “just” US$7245 (£4,500). Proceeds go to the Index on Censorship in its efforts to promote and defend the right to freedom of expression.
Wait! I found a Trump scratching post!:
Sadly, my search for a Jesus scratching post has come up empty. It would be a trip to see your cat scratching the Savior.
Wow, Dr. Freud would have a field day with the mother-daughter psycho-sexual dynamic of your ducks (while you’re traipsing around like Dr. Lorenz).
I taped a photo of the Orange Prez to a tray under the front of my cat’s litter box (my kitty is very….um….energetic when he covers his deposits and despite it being a covered box, litter has a tendency to come out the front. So the box sits in a large catch tray). Poor kitty was scared to use his box at first. But then (I like to think) he got the joke and now he flings even more litter out of the box onto the photo at the entrance. Once he even rolfed up a hairball onto it. I was so proud.
Come breeding season she’ll have gang rape to deal with, the mating habits of mallards would certainly not fit them for political correctness, although perhaps it’s OK since it’s “cultural”
Richard Prum in “The Evolution of Beauty”, describes duck mating as involving the males raping females to increase chances of sending their genes into the next generation, while the females counter this by attempting to deny the success of forced conjugation. Females have evolved multiple, curving vaginas to block the drake’s corkscrew penis. The driving force here is female mate choice which the ducks protect jealously. The battle of the sexes has never been more antic.
Ducks are very cute but they live brutal lives. Mother ducks of some species are known to murder one or two their brood when food resources are low. They usually simply drown the ducklings but one video I saw was of a mother duck bludgeoning a duckling to death by pummeling it with her beak.
Sorry to hear about the Duck problems. You never know the things you get into when attempting to do good stuff. Definitely not a latch-key mom.
For that kind of money I should be able to have my cat scratch or bite the real thing. By the way, have you heard the latest on the Russia-gate show. Trump says, if his sonny boy was in error meeting with the Russians, why did the secret service not stop them meeting with him. This is from a Trump lawyer and genius. First – the secret service does not vet people for illegal meeting. Second, the secret service had not yet provided coverage at the time of this meeting.
Perhaps you could get an acomplice to feed the female duckling while you feed the others elsewhere.