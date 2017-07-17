Sheer genius: Putin and Kim Jong-un scratching posts

It’s been a long day, and I’m already beat and emotionally drained from dealing with my ducks. The single female offspring has been demonized by her mother, who swims and feeds with the three male offspring, so that she viciously drives away her little girl when I’m trying to feed them all.

To ensure that the young female gets fed, then, I have to somehow herd her to a remote section of the pond where the Gang of Four can’t see her, and then run back and forth alternately feeding the female and then the Four. (If the Gang sees me feeding her, they’ll get out of the water, follow me, and mom will drive the daughter away.)

My hypothesis is that female mallards are territorial, and mom doesn’t want another female around–even her own daughter. (The male offspring don’t seem to mind their sister very much.)

What was a great pleasure has become a trauma, and when the ostracized female quacks at me from a remote corner of the pond, that mournful sound breaks my heart. (There’s nothing sadder than a lone and distant quack of hunger.) I can only hope that they all fly away soon so that the bullying will end. The “babies” are quite large now, and I expect they’re either able to fly or will soon be.

So it goes when you try to circumvent natural selection.

Well, on to something more congenial. Here is a great idea, and I’d recommend this scratching post for all progressive cat owners (where’s the Trump scratching post?), but, according to Bored Panda, they’re pricey because, well, art:

It took the brilliant masterminds at pro-Internet anonymity VPN service provider HideMyAss.com 200 hours to create this ‘one-of-a-kind protest product and the ultimate feline satirical statement.’ Each scratching post stands at a cat-accessible height of 1.5ft and will set you back by “just” US$7245 (£4,500). Proceeds go to the Index on Censorship in its efforts to promote and defend the right to freedom of expression.





Wait! I found a Trump scratching post!:

Sadly, my search for a Jesus scratching post has come up empty. It would be a trip to see your cat scratching the Savior.