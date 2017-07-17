Send in those photos, folks: this is an Official Plea™ from Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus).

Today we have two batches of photos; the first is by reader Gregory Zoinerowich, an professor of entomology at Kansas State University. His notes are indented:

I had been out experimenting with a new camera, so attached are some photos for your consideration. The first two, the butterfly and the snake, were taken at the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, near Strong City, Kansas. This preserve is almost 11,000 acres and has a number of public hiking trails, plus a herd of bison. The butterfly is a variegated fritillary (Euptoieta claudia) on woolly verbena (Verbena stricta). It was pretty windy and the butterflies were very flighty, so this was my best shot.

The garter snake was swimming through a water-filled bison wallow, and periodically poked its head down into the mud. My herpetologist colleague said it was probably hunting small frogs.

The next two photos were taken on my deck, a megachilid bee on butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa), and a Japanese beetle (Popillia japonica) on basil. Although the Japanese beetle is a pest, they are quite pretty. Both the butterfly weed and the basil draw in a number of pollinators in the form of butterflies, many different bees, and many flies.

The last photo was taken with my iPhone, and is the nest of brown thrasher (Toxostoma rufum) deep in a bush alongside my driveway. Every time I walk by the bush, the thrasher gives me a verbal thrashing.

And some bird parasitism contributed by reader John Riegsecker. Note that the maternal instinct of the yellowthroat overrides the clear indication that this is not her chick—or even her species! That’s how nest parasites make their living. Of course it would be to the foster parent’s genetic advantage to recognize and reject the cowbird, as feeding it is expensive and consumes time it could use to build a new nest, but apparently the genetic variation for recognition and rejection doesn’t exist. This kind of parasitism shows that natural selection isn’t perfect!

Attached are three photos for your Readers’ Wildlife Photos of a Common Yellowthroat (Geothlypis trichas) feeding a Cowbird chick. [JAC: probably the Brown-headed Cowbird, Molothrus ater].