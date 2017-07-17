Monday: Hili dialogue

Here we are at the start of another week: it’s July 17, 2017, and National Peach Ice Cream Day, honoring a wonderful flavor (if made with fresh peaches). It’s also National Firgun Day and World Emoji Day.

On July 17, 1717 (7/17/17 or 17/7/17, depending on where you live), King George I of England sailed down the Thames in a barge full of musicians, and that’s where Handel’s Water Music was premiered. On this day in 1902, the first air conditioner was created by Willis Carrier in New York (his firm still exists), and, on this day in 1918, Tsar Nicholas II of Russia, along with his family and servants, were gunned down in a room by Bolsheviks in Yekaterinburg, Russia. A 14-minute reconstruction of the last hours of the Romanovs (trigger warning!: gory at the end) can be seen here. On July 17, 1955, Disneyland (the real one) was opened in Anaheim, California. On this day in 1984, the federal drinking age in the US was raised from 18 to 21; that was the age mandated by the federal government if states were to receive federal highway aid, and was applied to the purchase but not consumption of alcohol. It seems to me that if you can be inducted into the Army at 18, you should be able to buy a beer at 18.

The women’s cricket World Cup is underway in England; it began June 24 and will end in six days. I have no idea who is favored, but Google has an interactive Doodle where you can play as batsman (batsperson?). Click on the screenshot to go there (my high score was 20):

Notables born on this day include Lyonel Feininger (1871; one of my favorite painters), James Cagney (1899), James Coyne, Canadian lawyer and second Governor of the Bank of Canada (1910; I never heard of him but he shares my last name), David Hasselhoff (1952, eligible today for Social Security and Medicare), and Angela Merkel (1954). Here’s a nice painting by Feininger, “Markwippach” (1917):

Those who died on this day include Adam Smith (1790), Henri Poincaré (1912), the 11 Romanovs and their retainers murdered by the Bolsheviks (1918), Billie Holiday (1959), Ty Cobb (1961), John Coltrane (1967), and Walter Cronkite (2009). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Malgorzata translated Steve Novella’s article “”Conspiracy Thinking and the Need for Certainty” into Polish; I’m told that Hili, having read it, now sees conspiracies everywhere:

Hili: They are conspiring! A: Who? Hili: A spider with a fly.

In Polish:

Hili: Spiskują!

Ja: Kto?

Hili: Pająk z muchą.

In Winnipeg, Gus is as cute as usual, but his world was a bit upset last night (see below):

His staff Taskin writes, “Since I was an hour late to serve dinner, Gus got some dessert catnip. Am I forgiven?”

As lagniappe, here is a tw**t provided by Grania: