Sunday morning mimicry

I needn’t explain why I’m so fascinated with the phenomenon of animal and plant mimicry, so let us just marvel at two examples this Sunday morning as we worship at the church of Our Lady of Perpetual Naturalism.

Both were found by Matthew Cobb. both were retweeted by Gil Wizen from the same source, which is written in Japanese. The first is a leaf-mimicking moth. Can you spot which one is the moth?

I have a soft spot for moths that take crypsis to the next level. Uropyia meticulodina masquerading as a dried leaf. https://t.co/sx3CXFEmjY — Gil Wizen (@wizentrop) July 16, 2017

The species is found in China and Taiwan, and looks like this when pinned. Look at the markings of the forewings:

Here’s a video showing the stunning mimicry; its wings are not curled but give the illusion of it. It’s remarkable!

And a behavioral adaptation to facilitate hiding. Several insects repeatedly turn around when moving, like this one. Can you guess why? Put your guesses below, and then see the answer here.

This magnificent hemipteran is a species of Ancyra, mimicking a weevil. Look at it changing directions as it walks to increase the deception https://t.co/psRpr1zbbH — Gil Wizen (@wizentrop) July 16, 2017

xxx

Another clue: here’s the image of one species in the genus. Its head is to the right.