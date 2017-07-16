Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on a quiet Sunday, July 16, 2017. and it’s a good food day: National Corn Fritters Day. I like mine big, crunchy, spherical and lightly drizzled with syrup, comme ça:(Do they have these in the UK? If so, they’d be called “sweetcorn fritters”.)
On July 16, 1935, the world’s first parking meter, known as “Park-O-Meter #1”, was installed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; it cost 5 cents per hour. And, on this day in 1941, Joe DiMaggio hit safely for his 56th consecutive game, still a record for major league baseball. On this day in 1945, the first nuclear bomb was detonated by the Manhattan Project in New Mexico. Only a month after the success of this “Trinity test,” the bomb was dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. A photo of that test is below. When Robert Oppenheimer witnessed it, he uttered a line from Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad-Gita, that became famous, “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds”. (The guy knew his literature!) There’s a longer story behind this quote, which you can read here.
On this day in 1969, Apollo 11, the first space mission to put astronauts on the Moon, was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. How many of you watched the first Moon walk live? (I did.). And exactly 30 years later, JFK’s son, John Jr.. along with his wife and sister-in-law, were killed in a plane crash off Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. John Jr. was at the controls of a small Cessna.
Notables born on this day include Mary Baker Eddy (1821), Roald Amundsen (1872), Ginger Rogers (1911), and Tony Kushner (1956). Here’s Ginger doing a tap routine with her perennial partner, Fred Astaire. What a great pair! Click on the arrow to start it:
Those who died on this day include Mary Todd Lincoln (1882), Heinrich Böll (1985), Julian Schwinger, who won the Nobel Prize along with Feynman and Tonegawa (died 1994), Kitty Wells (2012) and Johnny Winter (2014). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the beasts and their staff are being visited by the former lodger, Gosia, with her two children Hania and Tomek. Hili is a bit scared of the children (though Cyrus loves them), and is practicing an emergency drill:
Hili: If you think there is some danger pick me up.A: But there is nothing here.Hili: I know. I’m reminding you just in case.
Delightful pictures from Andrzej and Malgorzata…and shirt I would buy if I could!
Was in Britain on an all expenses paid trip at the time and saw the moon landing around 1 am. in the morning or some strange time. Was not around for that explosion in New Mexico.
My father was stationed at Alamogordo Army Air Base (now Holloman AFB) during WWII, where he trained pilots in instrument flying.
My parents recalled the morning of the bomb, where they could hear and feel the explosion, and see the light in the distance from the test range. The force was enough to crack several windows in Alamogordo.
If you want to see more astonishing pics of the nuke tests, Google “rope tricks”
“rope tricks nuclear”
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rope_trick_effect
They are astonishing, it’s true.
There’s a bravura sequence in the latest series of Twin Peaks – footage of a test launch, in black and white, where the camera slowly glides closer and closer to the mushroom cloud and eventually pushes into the heart of the explosion itself. It’s one of the most awful and beautiful things I’ve ever seen on a TV.
The footage of that mushroom cloud must have done such damage to the subconscious of so many kids growing up around then. I remember watching a relatively mild English cartoon called When The Wind Blows when I was five or six and it terrified me to my bones, so I can’t imagine how deeply the image of that mushroom cloud must have penetrated a kid growing up at the height of the cold war.
I was still a toddler when the wall came down and the threat of mutual destruction dissipated so the idea of having that in the back of your mind while growing up is difficult for me to imagine.
I look at footage of the explosion and have to check myself from just goggling at how beautiful it is; the sense of what it actually means to drop one of these things is starting to fade away, and younger generations won’t even have had that cursory injection of fear that I got from watching When The Wind Blows. Which is not good I don’t think.
I saw the moon landing and walk, which means I’m also old enough to have done the hide-under-your-desk drill in elementary school. Nuclear attack? No problem, kids!
I wonder whatever happened to the contents of all the Civil Defense shelters. I entered one in the mid-seventies and it had canned food, canned water, dosimeters, and I don’t remember what else.