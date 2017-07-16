Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on a quiet Sunday, July 16, 2017. and it’s a good food day: National Corn Fritters Day. I like mine big, crunchy, spherical and lightly drizzled with syrup, comme ça:(Do they have these in the UK? If so, they’d be called “sweetcorn fritters”.)

On July 16, 1935, the world’s first parking meter, known as “Park-O-Meter #1”, was installed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; it cost 5 cents per hour. And, on this day in 1941, Joe DiMaggio hit safely for his 56th consecutive game, still a record for major league baseball. On this day in 1945, the first nuclear bomb was detonated by the Manhattan Project in New Mexico. Only a month after the success of this “Trinity test,” the bomb was dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. A photo of that test is below. When Robert Oppenheimer witnessed it, he uttered a line from Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad-Gita, that became famous, “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds”. (The guy knew his literature!) There’s a longer story behind this quote, which you can read here.

On this day in 1969, Apollo 11, the first space mission to put astronauts on the Moon, was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. How many of you watched the first Moon walk live? (I did.). And exactly 30 years later, JFK’s son, John Jr.. along with his wife and sister-in-law, were killed in a plane crash off Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. John Jr. was at the controls of a small Cessna.

Notables born on this day include Mary Baker Eddy (1821), Roald Amundsen (1872), Ginger Rogers (1911), and Tony Kushner (1956). Here’s Ginger doing a tap routine with her perennial partner, Fred Astaire. What a great pair! Click on the arrow to start it:

Those who died on this day include Mary Todd Lincoln (1882), Heinrich Böll (1985), Julian Schwinger, who won the Nobel Prize along with Feynman and Tonegawa (died 1994), Kitty Wells (2012) and Johnny Winter (2014). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the beasts and their staff are being visited by the former lodger, Gosia, with her two children Hania and Tomek. Hili is a bit scared of the children (though Cyrus loves them), and is practicing an emergency drill:

Hili: If you think there is some danger pick me up. A: But there is nothing here. Hili: I know. I’m reminding you just in case.

In Polish:

Hili: Gdybyś uważał, że jest jakieś niebezpieczeństwo, to weź mnie na ręce.

Ja: Ale tu nic nie ma.

Hili: Wiem, przypominam na wszelki wypadek.

Here’s Hania frolicking with Cyrus:

And Hania wearing a teeshirt that Andrzej and Malgorzata had made for her. It says, in Polish, “Never mind a star… I will be an astronaut and I will fly to stars!”

Here’s Andrzej and Malgorzata holding Hania and Tomek. They do love kids!