Some winners of the 2017 Audubon Photography Contest

The Atlantic has published some absolutely stunning photos that are the winners of the 2017 Audubon Magazine photography contest:

The winners of the the eighth annual Audubon Photography Awards competition have just been announced. Photographers entered images in three categories: professional, amateur, and youth. More than 5,500 images depicting birdlife from 49 states and eight Canadian provinces, were judged. The National Audubon Society was once more kind enough to share some of this year’s winners and runners-up with us below. To view even more great bird photography, you can also see the top 100 entries at the Audubon website.

The Atlantic reproduces 21 photos (all of birds of course); I’ll put up my favorite seven, but be sure to go look at them all, as well as the top 100 entries, some of which are as good as the winners. It was really hard to choose these seven out of 21!

Atlantic Puffin. Photo: Ann Pacheco / Audubon Photography Awards:

This is my favorite:

Ring-necked Duck. Photo: Chris Hartzell / Audubon Photography Awards:

Piping Plover. Photo: William Page Pully / Audubon Photography Awards:

Peregrine Falcons. Photo: Glenn Conlan / Audubon Photography Awards [JAC: note how the male holds his talons so as not to injure his mate during copulation]:

American Oystercatchers. Photo: Warren Hatch Andrew Lee / Audubon Photography Awards:

Bronzed Cowbird. Photo: Carole Wiley / Audubon Photography Awards:

h/t: Diane G