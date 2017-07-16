Evolution news: A statue of Clarence Darrow is unveiled at the “Scopes” courthouse in Dayton, Tennessee

Reader Rick called my attention to a New York Times piece about a new statue in Dayton, Tennessee, which. you’ll recall, is where the famous Scopes “Monkey Trial” took place in 1925. John Scopes was convicted of teaching human evolution to high-school students, thus violating Tennessee’s “Butler Act” prohibiting the teaching of non-Biblical accounts of human origins. (Teaching evolution of non-humans was not illegal, underscoring the perennial human exceptionalism in evolution.)

It was a titanic trial, pitting William Jennings Bryan for the prosecution versus Clarence Darrow as the lead defense attorney. Scientists weren’t allowed to testify, yet Bryan himself was allowed to take the stand and testify on his views about the Bible. Darrow ripped him apart, and it was duly reported by H. L. Mencken in a series of wonderfully acerbic pieces for the Baltimore Evening Sun (you can see Mencken’s full coverage here).

Scopes was convicted, of course, for he’d clearly violated the law. The defense appealed, and the guilty verdict was overturned on a technicality: the judge had levied the punitive $100 fine, but state law prohibited judges from giving fines over $50—that was the jury’s bailiwick.

At any rate, on to the statue—click on the link below to see the story. If you’re ever near Dayton, go see the courthouse, which is just as it was 92 years ago, and still the venue for trials. It’s a lovely and sleepy town, and there’s an exhibit at the trial. Sadly, the town also harbors Bryan College, a fundamentalist institution where creationism remains the official biology tale.

As for the statue of Darrow, well, it’s about damn time! After all, there’s already a statue of William Jennings Bryan on the Rhea County Courthouse grounds, and he came off the worse, though he won. Here’s the Bryan statue, erected in 2005:

But our old friends the Freedom from Religion Foundation found $150,000 to put up a swell statue of Darrow, and here it is with its creator (read more about its creation at The Humanist). Darrow has long been a hero of mine: an atheist, eloquent and hard-working lawyer, and a fighter for truth and justice.

Of course Dayton being Dayton, the Darrow statue aroused controversy. As the NYT reports:

Brad Putt, the owner of a downtown music store, is among those who say that the statue of Darrow — sculpted by a Pennsylvania artist, Zenos Frudakis, and designed to stand at about the same height as the Bryan statue — simply serves to balance the historical record. “People around here know that if you have a court case, you have to have two sides,” said Mr. Putt, who fell back on Eastern philosophy and the “Transformers” movies to bolster his case: “You can’t have Optimus Prime unless you have Megatron. You’ve got to have a yin to the yang.” The opposition to the Darrow statue, which was installed Thursday morning, has been headed by June Griffin, 77, a repeat long-shot candidate for political office who was once lampooned by “The Daily Show” for her creationist beliefs. She was instrumental in arranging a July 1 anti-Darrow rally at the courthouse that included State Senator Mae Beavers, a Republican candidate for governor, and Larry Tomczak, a public policy adviser to the conservative Liberty Counsel. He described the gathering as a protest against the “ongoing attempt by secularists in America to blur or remove symbols reminding us of our Judeo-Christian heritage.”

The FFRF had a special trip to Dayton for the installation, and I would have loved to be there (I was supposed to be on an FFRF video show on evolution that was to air this week, but Skype didn’t work, so look for me in a few months). But Annie Laurie was there in all her glorious amiability:

Among those at the official dedication of the statue Friday morning were Mr. Frudakis, the artist, and Annie Laurie Gaylor, the co-president of the Freedom From Religion Foundation, an atheist group. Ms. Gaylor said in an interview on Wednesday that she would come to town holding no grudges. “It’s the missing link,” she deadpanned, “in the courthouse display.”