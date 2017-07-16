E. O. Wilson: Science, not religion or philosophy, will tell us the meaning of human existence

Reader Rick called my attention to this 2014 video from E. O. Wilson on “The Big Think” site. The nine-minute talk is apparently based on his then-recent book, The Meaning of Human Existence—the one book of Wilson’s I haven’t read. When you’ll watch the video, you’ll see that Wilson appears firmly in the camp of what Rebecca Goldstein calls “philosophy jeerers” (note: I am not one of these!). He’s advocating scientism in the sense that he sees philosophy as providing no answers to the question of the meaning of existence, but science does. But that depends on Wilson’s wonky construal of the question.

Wilson doesn’t construe “meaning” as “how should we live?, but rather as a series of three questions:

What are we and why? Where do we come from? Where are we most likely to be headed?

If you take these as questions whose answer give us our “meaning”, then their answer clearly falls to science alone. (That even goes for “why are we what we are”?, as the answer to that is “evolution.”) Wilson dismisses religion as providing good answers because—and I agree—all religions give different answers. But he also frames the questions in a way that philosophy can’t answer them, either. To quote the Big Think‘s precis:

Wilson believes philosophy is ill-equipped to tackle the meaning of existence. In fact, the storied biologist has few kind words for the field as a whole: “I like to say that most of philosophy, which is a declining and highly endangered academic species, incidentally, consists of failed models of how the brain works. So students going into philosophy have to learn what Descartes thought and then after a long while why that’s wrong and what Schopenhauer might have thought and what Kant might of thought or did think. But they cannot go on from that position and historical examination of the nature of humanity to what it really is and how we might define it.” Wilson concludes then that, by default, the task of explaining meaning necessarily falls to science. There are five disciplines in particular which he identifies as the leaders in determining meaning: 1. Evolutionary biology: “That is, biology seen in a historical context going all the way back millions of years to the origin of the human species.” 2. Paleontology: “Which segues as we come closer to modern humanity and the invention of agriculture and the birth of the Neolithic period turns into archaeology. So archaeology and paleontology, which are on a different time scale, is the other discipline, a second discipline.” 3. Neuroscience: “It’s progressing so rapidly in so many ways.” 4. Artificial Intelligence: “Coming out of brain science or running parallel to it and trading with it and depending upon it and driving from it.” 5. Robotics: “The notion of studying the mind in perfecting artificial intelligence, and more than that; creating what the artificial intelligence and robotics people call whole brain emulation. That is using robots as avatars and creating robots that are by design an imitation of what we know about the brain more and more like humans.” The five disciplines above serve as bridges “to tell us what the meaning of humanity is.” Wilson calls it the product of a grand epic, the full story of humanity. Together, they will explain what we are, where we came from, and where we’re going.

In reality, I think the whole issue of “what is the meaning of human existence?” is barely worth discussing, since there isn’t an answer. Our species simply came about according to the laws of physics working through evolution. It’s naturalism, all the way down. The notion that our existence has a “meaning” makes no sense to me. Now what does make sense, and what I think Wilson is answering by citing evolutionary biology, paleontology, and neuroscience, is saying “How did we come about?” But that doesn’t say anything about “meaning”—any more than does the question, “What is the meaning of the Andes mountains?”

The other two disciplines, AI and robotics, may tell us what humans are capable of, or even give us hints about how our brain works or evolved, but seem to add even less to a question that’s problematic from the outset.

Where philosophy can make a contribution to this question, I think, is the narrower questions of “What is the meaning of my existence?” and “What is the purpose of my existence?” I’ve written about this before, and my answer is that people take their meaning and purpose from what they find congenial: there is no ultimate answer to those questions that applies to anyone, much less that applies to all humans. In other words, we reify our preferences into grander questions of meanings and purposes. One of the purposes of my life is to travel and to do science, but that’s because my genes and environment has made me like traveling and doing science.

But philosophy can at least analyze these preferences, seeing if they’re consistent or coherent, interrogate us about what kind of life and society we want, and then (with the help of science) suggest ways of realizing our preferences—or seeing if our preferences even make sense. This, to me, is the only meaningful way to look at “the meaning of life” beyond answering “how did we get here?”; and the analysis of preferences and their consequences is where philosophy can make a real contribution. Wilson has dismissed the discipline unfairly,