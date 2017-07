As usual, Matthew Cobb is the fount of all animal tw**ts. Here are two good ones: chicks of what I guess to be the European golden plover, Pluvialis apricaria.

I have no idea whether this is camouflage for a mossy milieu, but a reader might answer based on where the chicks are known to hang out.

They are moss with legs! pic.twitter.com/bo4g7PzoQD — Camilo Carneiro (@Camilo_Carneiro) July 16, 2017

They appear to be ground nesters, so the camouflage hypothesis seems reasonable:

The adults are lovely, too: