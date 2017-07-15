What was the arthropod?

Well, the weird insect I showed this morning is an evil trick perpetrated by its makers and spread by Matthew. Here’s the answer:

Apparently this specimen was really in the MCZ teaching collection, and was used on lab practical exams to flummox the students.

Odonates are dragonflies (head), diptera are flies (thorax), Hemiptera are “true bugs” (wings), and Hymenoptera are the ants, bees, and wasps (abdomen).