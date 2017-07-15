What was the arthropod?

Well, the weird insect I showed this morning is an evil trick perpetrated by its makers and spread by Matthew. Here’s the answer:
Apparently this specimen was really in the MCZ teaching collection, and was used on lab practical exams to flummox the students.
Odonates are dragonflies (head), diptera are flies (thorax), Hemiptera are “true bugs” (wings), and Hymenoptera are the ants, bees, and wasps (abdomen).
That’s Awesome! Thank you! 😎
At least i got the thorax. :p
That was hilarious; didn’t fool me for a second and I forwarded to a friend of mine who was a graduate student of entomology back in the 1970’s to find out if it was his creation. I have done the same combining lizard and turtle parts for herpetology practical exams.
A dramatic example of saltation!
Photoshop pranksters eat your hearts out!
Hemiptera for the wings.. of course! Something like the wings from a plant hopper, I suppose.