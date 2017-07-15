The worst argument yet that speech can be “violence”: science can tell us which speech should be banned

I swear that the New York Times and the Washington Post are getting closer and closer to HuffPo all the time. Yesterday I saw this article in the WaPo on human sexual dimorphism, which uses Trump’s sexism to cast aspersions on a well-established body of data on sexual selection. It’s an ideological argument masquerading as a scientific one. (I’ve argued before, using that data, that sexual selection produces disparities in body size in humans and many other species).
Now, in today’s New York Times, we have Dr. Lisa Feldman Barrett arguing that some kinds of speech really are violent, and should be banned. (Barrett is a Distinguished Professor of Psychology at Northeastern University). Click on the screenshot to see the fun:
Barrett’s argument runs like this:
1.) Chronic stress exacts a physiological toll on the body, overworking your immune system, shrinking your telomeres, and the like.
2.) That stress, because it causes physical harm, is a form of violence. To wit:
If words can cause stress, and if prolonged stress can cause physical harm, then it seems that speech — at least certain types of speech — can be a form of violence. But which types?
This question has taken on some urgency in the past few years, as professed defenders of social justice have clashed with professed defenders of free speech on college campuses. Student advocates have protested vigorously, even violently, against invited speakers whose views they consider not just offensive but harmful — hence the desire to silence, not debate, the speaker. “Trigger warnings” are based on a similar principle: that discussions of certain topics will trigger, or reproduce, past trauma — as opposed to merely challenging or discomfiting the student. The same goes for “microaggressions.”
This idea — that there is often no difference between speech and violence — has stuck many as a coddling or infantilizing of students, as well as a corrosive influence on the freedom of expression necessary for intellectual progress. It’s a safe bet that the Pew survey data released on Monday, which showed that Republicans’ views of colleges and universities have taken a sharp negative turn since 2015, results in part from exasperation with the “speech equals violence” equation.
3.) Some types of speech can be violent and others not, as (says Barrett). Violent speech is that causing physiological (my emphasis in her words below):
The scientific findings I described above provide empirical guidance for which kinds of controversial speech should and shouldn’t be acceptable on campus and in civil society. In short, the answer depends on whether the speech is abusive or merely offensive.
Offensiveness is not bad for your body and brain. Your nervous system evolved to withstand periodic bouts of stress, such as fleeing from a tiger, taking a punch or encountering an odious idea in a university lecture.
What’s bad for your nervous system, in contrast, are long stretches of simmering stress. If you spend a lot of time in a harsh environment worrying about your safety, that’s the kind of stress that brings on illness and remodels your brain. That’s also true of a political climate in which groups of people endlessly hurl hateful words at one another, and of rampant bullying in school or on social media. A culture of constant, casual brutality is toxic to the body, and we suffer for it.
4.) I guess you could objectively determine which speech was “violent” by measuring telomere shortening or the titer of proinflammatory cytokines—a measure of stress. That way you’d know which speech to ban, for, make no mistake about it, this article is pretending to use science to find which speech should be banned.
And exactly what kind of speech causes stress and should be verboten? Here is Barrett’s example:
That’s why it’s reasonable, scientifically speaking, not to allow a provocateur and hatemonger like Milo Yiannopoulos to speak at your school. He is part of something noxious, a campaign of abuse. There is nothing to be gained from debating him, for debate is not what he is offering.
And whose speech is merely offensive?
On the other hand, when the political scientist Charles Murray argues that genetic factors help account for racial disparities in I.Q. scores, you might find his view to be repugnant and misguided, but it’s only offensive. It is offered as a scholarly hypothesis to be debated, not thrown like a grenade.
5.) And to show that Barrett’s essay really is about banning speech, here’s her last paragraph:
By all means, we should have open conversations and vigorous debate about controversial or offensive topics. But we must also halt speech that bullies and torments. From the perspective of our brain cells, the latter is literally a form of violence.
This is pure nonsense, and dangerous to boot. Milo appears for an hour or two on college campuses, and yes, the students often get riled up. But they’re subject this his “campaign of abuse” only for that short while—unless they expose themselves to him all the time, and if they do that, they’re causing violence to themselves. As for Murray, has Barrett seen the videos of the Middlebury College students so worked up by Murray’s appearance that they attacked him and his host, injuring that host? What’s the difference here? After all Milo doesn’t just stand on stage and abuse people, he does make arguments, even if I reject many of them—and to some his and Murray’s arguments are equally repugnant. Milo is a transphobe and a misogynist; Murray a racist.
And look at Evergreen State College. It’s a postmodern college that indoctrinates its students with Authoritarian Leftist dogma, and yet goes out of its way to promote racial equity and mutual respect. Still, many of its students appear to feel that they’re living in an atmosphere of chronic harassment. That much is clear from the way they exploded and rioted when biology professor Bret Weinstein refused to leave campus on the Day of Departure, and by the way they harassed, often in an unhinged manner, Weinstein and College President George Invertebrate Bridges. Gangs of these students later roamed the campus with baseball bats, looking for “fascists” to club. This was not a short-term period of “fight or flight”, but a mental mindset of “fight.” It’s the mindset of Perpetual Offense.
Should Weinstein’s speech be banned? What did it do to the students’ cytokines? We don’t know. The Decider of whether speech is harassment or merely offensive is—you got it—Barrett herself, not a bunch of lab tests. She’s set herself up as a surrogate Lab Test to decide which speech needs to be banned.
And that’s the problem. Students will always tell you they live in a climate of harassment, whether it be the Patriarchy, white racism, “Islamophobia”, or so on. In the absence of being able to look at their telomeres, we have to make a subjective decision if we’re to use Dr. Barrett’s distinction. And who is to make that decision? As always, that’s the big problem, and that’s why the clear-cut interpretations of the First Amendment are infinitely preferable to Barrettt’s pseudoscience. With a few well-accepted exceptions, don’t ban any speech, although of course you can choose who to invite for talks.
Ten to one you’d find all those rioting snowflakes at Middlebury College, Evergreen State, or Amherst College asserting that they’re not just offended, but harassed. Without lab tests (and that’s accepting Barrett’s premise, which I don’t), you’ll simply have to ask students whether they’re offended or harassed. Can you guess what the outcome would be, for the Decider and for free speech?
This article is ridiculous, purporting to use science to decide what is Free Speech and what is Bannable Speech. But it comes down to the claim, as it always does with people like Barrett, that the author is to be the Decider.
I don’t buy that. It’s embarrassing to see the Times publishing such tripe. Yes, it’s an opinion, but one that leaks like a sieve, and has the consequence of overturning the First Amendment to the Constitution. (“Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of speech—unless that speech elevates your cytokines by 30%.”)
And let me add just one more thought. If you consider speech like Milo’s to be “violence” because it causes physical harm to you, then you have an automatic justification for meting out physical violence in return. In other words, you become a Dan Arel who thinks he has the right to punch Nazis—or those, like me and Dave Rubin, whom he sees as white supremacists.
I’m not convinced at all by Barrett’s self-serving argument that there is a scientific distinction between violent and nonviolent speech—a distinction based on whether or not it harms your body. Those offended by speakers will always claim they’re stressed, and may indeed show physiological signs of stress. Well, lots of things are stressful, and if they’re too much for you, just remove yourself from the stress. Don’t go to Milo’s talks or watch him on the Internet. (Workplace harassment, which you can’t escape, is a different matter and is rightfully prohibited.)
I’ve seen a lot of arguments to ban speech, but this pseudoscientific justification is not only risible, but unworkable. Shame on you, New York Times (and, of course, Barrett.)
Maybe it is also wrong because Barrett is attempting to address a problem from the wrong end. Look at the behavior of the students and then look at speaker or person’s ideas that caused this behavior and focus on that. Instead lets look at that behavior and determine what is going on with these students and their reactions without pointing to the messenger as the problem. Might the problem be with the reaction, not the message.
+1
Exactly, Randy.
If this is a stress reaction, then people should be taught stress management. If people are taught to react viscerally when they hear things they don’t like, then perhaps that is the problem.
This is just another rationale for trying to control and limit speech that certain people don’t like. Even if Barrett’s conclusions are valid about stress (and I don’t except that any physical reaction equates to violence), it is still the case that only some people react this way to the speech in question, and others have a right to engage with it.
Would it actually be a violation of the first amendment for a university to ban a specific speaker? (Asking from the UK.) Does it make a difference if the university is publicly funded?
To be fair to Barrett, she’s only saying that it would be reasonable for a university not to allow someone like Milo to speak, not that his speech should be outlawed outright (which is what I understood the first amendment to protect people from).
I would agree that it’s better for universities to allow academics and student groups a wide latitude to invite who they like. And surely almost anyone going to see Milo talk would know what to expect, and a minute’s googling would suffice for the uninitiated.
No, it’s not. It might be if it were a public university and then there were a disinvitation, or if the university told student groups they couldn’t invite certain speakers.
But in a public space on campus, a student can say anything he/she wants to.
Not a lawyer but would say the answer to your question is no. The first amendment is protection from the government, not a school. But as I mentioned above, going after the person speaking or invitation to speak is not where the problem should be. It is with the student reaction to it that needs considerable help.
“The first amendment is protection from the government, not a school.”
What I’m about to say is simply a response to this, not the initial comment in this thread. This is a misunderstanding when it comes to public colleges. Public colleges must not trample upon Constitutional rights as they are considered government entities.
As I said in my email to Jerry when I passed this along, I no longer have the words to express my frustration with this claptrap. I will say one thing regarding the NYT and WashPo becoming more like HuffPo every day: I decided last Saturday to stop my subscription to the NYT. I had been noticing for the last couple of years the increase in weasel words and subtle narrative construction when it comes to certain subjects, but the last straw finally came in an article (not an editorial) on Lena Heady and the upcoming season of Game of Thrones. At one point, the article used the term “mansplaining” as if it was a completely legitimate word. It was just sitting there in a sentence about how sometimes fans explain things about the show to her because they’re so obsessed with it and have their own interpretations. The writer could have said something like that — “She is no stranger to overzealous fans who think they know more about the show than she does.” The author decided to write “She is no stranger to mansplaining.”
Again, this was not an editorial, just a regular article in the freaking Arts & Leisure section. This part of the article was not specifically about male fans, but the author decided to make it seem like only male fans do such things by choosing the terminology. In fact, half of the article was similar in tone despite this not actually being the subject of the article, when all I wanted to do was read about Game of Thrones and one of its biggest stars (the supposed subject of the article). That was it for me. I’ll get my weekend crosswords online.
Fans often know more about a show than it’s actors. For actors, it’s a job. They are mainly concerned about their own roles. For a diverse cast filming across several continents there’s no reason to believe that every cast member has intimate knowledge about other actors they might never have met or storylines in which they are not involved. Some actors don’t even watch the shows they are in.
The age of rational argument is over. The age of dogma has come.
Follow this through to its logical conclusion, who is subjected to more stress, a liberal student who has no obligation to sit through a two hour speech by a guest, or a conservative student subjected to demonisation, day after day, for years, by faculty and fellow students alike?
The difference is that many of the conservative guest, or student ideas are bigoted or simply untrue (climate change is real, evolution is true, etc).. Your example is not symmetrical.
The “Stress Argument” to warrant restraint on Free Speech got to be one of the most preposterous I’ll read this year.
What these people seem to not get is that nobody is forced to listen to Milo et al speaking. Others can invite speakers they deem fit, and they have a right to expose themselves to as much “stress” they want.
If they are stressed out by war, death and deportation, they have no place in a history course. If they cannot stomach seeing exposed organs, they shouldn’t study medicine. And if they cannot deal with human emotions, they should avoid literature! By Eris, have these people lost their minds? If some people cannot stand being intellectually challenged, they can go jump in a lake, or flip burgers or something.
You can make an argument that speech creates a “climate” of sort, and that, say, a climate of sexism (against women) is discouraging women to participate in that course, but then the writers need to make that argument, and make a difference between “subject” (e.g. “racism in the interwar US”) and the climate around it (students making racist comments). Making it always about speakers like Murray or Milo is about hyper-partisan articles of faith, believed and suggested because these ideas are controversal and dumb. If it made any rational sense, you wouldn’t need faith in the Regressive Religion (which, I maintain, is right wing).
I don’t know what the issue is since we have a very good definition of what is hate speech:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hate_speech?wprov=sfsi1
And is used by most other modern democracies to write hate speech laws. Just like guns, and healthcare this is just something we need to evolve.
Well, under that definition almost all hate speech in the US is permitted. In what sense do you mean a “very good definition”?