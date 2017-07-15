Spot the mantid!

Reader Gabe McNett sent a hard “spot the mantid” photo. His notes and the photo follow (enlarge it to aid your sleuthing):

I thought I would share a few pictures for a possible “Spot the ….” entry to your blog. I saw this mantis in the field this morning, which I believe is a late-stage nymph of the introduced Chinese mantis (Tenodera sinensis). I would not have seen it if it hadn’t moved.

I rate this “pretty damn hard.” The reveal will be at noon Chicago time.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on July 15, 2017 at 7:25 am and filed under insects, spot the nightjar (and other beasts), spot the ________. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

One Comment

  1. jtveg
    Posted July 15, 2017 at 7:32 am | Permalink

    Try as I might. I had no luck spotting it.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: