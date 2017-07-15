Saturday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning; it’s the weekend for most people: Saturday, July 15, 2017 and—Ceiling Cat help me—it’s National Gummy Worms Day! This is clearly the handiwork of Big Gummy, and I firmly eschew these gelatinous annelids. It’s also Social Media Giving Day, celebrating the use of that media to create social good instead of hounding New Atheists and showing that video games are tools of The Patriarchy.

On July 15, 1099, during the First Crusade, Christian soldiers, after a hard siege, captured the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. On this day in 1799, one of Napoleon’s soldiers found the Rosetta Stone in the eponymous Egyptian village. Having the same inscription three times over, but in ancient Greek, demotic Egyptian, and hieroglyphic Egyptian, it was a key to deciphering Egyptian hieroglyphics. Inscribed in about 196 BC, it was taken from the French by the British, and now resides in the British Museum (it’s behind glass; formerly you could formerly get real close to it). The Egyptians have asked for its return, but there’s about as much chance of that happening as the Elgin Marbles going back to Greece (see Hitchens’s book on the Marbles; he favors their return). Here’s the Rosetta Stone:

On this day in 1834, the Spanish Inquisition officially ended after more than 350 years of Catholic persecution. And you know what I’m going to put up next:

It’s a banner day for nonbelievers, for on July 15, 1838, Ralph Waldo Emerson delivered a controversial address to six graduating students at Harvard University’s Divinity School: the famous Divinity School Address. Among other things, Emerson cast doubt on the miracles of Jesus described in the Bible and asserted that one’s moral intuition was a better guide to ethics than was Scripture. As you might imagine, it caused an outrage. Finally, on this day 11 years ago, Twitter was launched. I suppose in the main it’s a good thing, but I don’t engage in battles on it and depend on others to call my attention to good tw**ts. This website takes enough time.

Notables born on this day include Rembrandt (1606), my colleague Leon Lederman (1922; he’s 95 today), Carl Woese (1928), Jocelyn Bell Burnell (1943), Linda Rondstadt (1946), and the miscreant Ariana Huffington (1950). Here’s an improvement over one of Rembrandt’s great paintings: “Aristotle Contemplating his Moggie”:

