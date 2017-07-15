It’s been a while since we’ve had a collection of photos from Stephen Barnard in Idaho, though I’ve posted his documentation of The Gadwell Clan. Here are some non-duck photos with his captions:

I look for these Common Nighthawks (Chordeiles minor) when I’m fishing. When they show up in numbers (which they do most mornings and evenings this time of year), there’s going to be a mayfly spinner fall. I caught this Rainbow Trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) about half an hour after I shot the nighthawk photo, using a fly that’s an imitation of the mayflies in the next two photos: a female and male trico (Tricorythodes) respectively.

Tricos (genus Tricorythodes, species unknown) have an interesting life cycle. The male duns emerge at night and roost in the vegetation, where they molt into spinners and fly out to meet the emerging female duns, like this one. It happens in the morning, before the brutal midday sun can dry them out. You can almost set your watch by it. Tomorrow it will start about 9am, but will move later as the days shorten.

After the females mate, they molt to become spinners. They fall on the water to lay eggs, and they might even take off again for another go, but soon they’re spent and the fishing gets interesting. These mayflies are tiny but there are millions of them, and I think they must be tasty. Trout abandon their usual territorial behavior and gather into pods, aligned on prime feeding lanes, hoovering rafts of tricos from the surface.

This photo is a bunch of male spinners, distinguished from the females by their black abdomens. Another sexual dimorphism is the length of the tail, which is far longer in the male, as shown in the photos above. They’re called “tricos” because they have three tails. Most mayflies have two.