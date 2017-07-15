Quiz: name that arthropod!

Here’s a tw**t sent by Matthew; your job is to guess what this thing is. At least you should be able to get the order! Answer at 12:30 Chicago time.

by Matthew Cobb

Found in the MCZ teaching collection with a note reading "holotype! please be careful!" It's certainly unique, but a holotype, this ain't… pic.twitter.com/7GGw3Uri92 — Rachel L. Hawkins (@rachl_hawk) July 14, 2017

JAC: A “holotype” is the one physical specimen of a species whose physical traits were used to describe the species. There’s only one per species, and it’s precious. Nowadays with DNA their usefulness is not as great as it once was, but museums send these things out all the time to people wanting to know whether what they’ve collected is a member of the holotype’s species.

The “MCZ” is Harvard’s Museum of Comparative Zoology, whose laboratory annex is where I did my Ph.D. research.