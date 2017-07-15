Quiz: name that arthropod!

Here’s a tw**t sent by Matthew; your job is to guess what this thing is. At least you should be able to get the order! Answer at 12:30 Chicago time.

by Matthew Cobb

JAC: A “holotype” is the one physical specimen of a species whose physical traits were used to describe the species. There’s only one per species, and it’s precious. Nowadays with DNA their usefulness is not as great as it once was, but museums send these things out all the time to people wanting to know whether what they’ve collected is a member of the holotype’s species.

The “MCZ” is Harvard’s Museum of Comparative Zoology, whose laboratory annex is where I did my Ph.D. research.

3 Comments

  1. drbobdrbob2
    Posted July 15, 2017 at 8:22 am | Permalink

    Diptera

    Reply
  2. BobTerrace
    Posted July 15, 2017 at 8:26 am | Permalink

    Hmm, I wonder what it could bee.

    Hymenoptera?

    Reply
    • ratabago
      Posted July 15, 2017 at 8:36 am | Permalink

      I think it’s a rat. At least I smell one…

      Order Photoshoptera, perhaps?

      Reply

