Caturday felid trifecta: Samurai armor for cats; the dockyard cats of Halifax, design your own purr

There seems to be an Internet cottage industry of designing armor for cats, but here’s a good one. Bored Panda reports a company that makes samurai armor for cats (and d*gs, but I won’t show those):

A Japanese company called Samurai Age just created something the world desperately needed – samurai armor for cats and dogs. Pets are already like loyal samurais that go by our side and protect us (not sure about cats, tbh), so surely they deserve armor that would ignite their warrior spirits.

Samurai Age offers standardized armor sized for cats and small dogs, but they also make custom designs that accommodate your little four-legged samurai’s individual needs. It looks like the company will also sell pet fashion sets made after armor worn by the legendary Japanese samurais. For instance, the red armor on a Shibu Inu in one of the pics below is actually modeled after the armor worn by Sengoku hero Sanada Yukimura – how cool is that? Depending on the size, you can get an armor for your pet for somewhere between 4,040 yen ($125) to 16,416 yen ($146), so what are you waiting for?

Indeed! Get some!

This armor is said to be modeled on that worn by the samurai hero Sanada Yukimura (1567-1615),

On June 28 the CBC News had a lovely article on the dockyard cats of Halifax. Apparently Pierre Filiatreault, a retired naval officer, took pity on the feral cats that roamed the navy base, and built several shelters for them. Now retired, Filatreault still visits the base daily to check up on his moggies and feed them.

“The cats are part of my life now. As you feed animals, you get attached to them,” said Filiatreault in front of a cat shelter dubbed “Saraphyna” that’s nestled into a ledge that overlooks the Halifax harbour. “It’s not work anymore. They’re part of the family.”

Each has a name — like Binoo and Black Chin — and will come to Filiatreault when called. They respond to three languages, given Filiatreault is French and his wife Paola — who helps with the feeding — is Italian, and both speak English.

And one of their shelters (they’re all spayed and neutered, so no kittens are being born):

Filiatreault said the Defence Department has always been supportive of his initiative and has even provided funding and manpower when the shelters were first constructed. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the Catty Shack. He said he will continue the dockyard program until its natural conclusion — when the remaining residents live out their lives.

Finally, there’s a program where you can design your own cat purr: Purrli. Click on the screenshot to go there, and read more information and testimonials. I doubt that any cat lover will resist trying this simple program at least once, and it might be useful as a “go to sleep” sound.

I like my purrs happy, lively, in the middle of “in/out”, a bit overjoyed, close, and “Meow-y,” in which the purrs are punctuated by a sporadic meow.

h/t: BF, Michael