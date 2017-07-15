On the diligence of biologist-collectors

This story about Darwin comes from his Life and Letters, page 50 (h/t: John Hawks), and shows what an avid entomologist he was as a youth:

I will give a proof of my zeal: one day, on tearing off some old bark, I saw two rare beetles, and seized one in each hand; then I saw a third and new kind, which I could not bear to lose, so that I popped the one which I held in my right hand into my mouth. Alas! it ejected some intensely acrid fluid, which burnt my tongue so that I was forced to spit the beetle out, which was lost, as was the third one.

Biologists who are collectors often approach a state of obsession, ignoring palpable dangers to get that one prized specimen. Here, courtesy of reader Tom C., is a tw**t from Vazrick Nazari, an evolutionary biologist and entomologist who works at The Canadian National Collection of Insects, Arachnids and Nematodes in Ottawa:

Sometimes I find things in the national collection that gives me goosebumps. "Collected under shell fire" in Flanders, France, 1918. #WWI pic.twitter.com/pBGmFYM2Q9 — Vazrick Nazari (@vazrick) May 17, 2017

Collected in Flanders Fields! J. A. Morden, the brave collector, has been largely subsumed by the stream of history, though you can find sporadic mentions of him on the internet (e.g., here). This specimen has outlived him, and is a testimony to his diligence, his foolhardiness, or both.

I think it would be great to gather examples of specimens with unusual labels like the one above, or those collected by well known people. Here are two examples of what I mean:

This is a dung beetle (Onthophagus australis) collected by Charles Darwin (with the label in his handwriting) in Hobart, Tasmania in 1836, on the homeward leg of the Beagle voyage. (See more about it here.)

Here’s another:





Yes, that’s Vladimir Nabokov, and cognoscenti know that besides being a writer and critic, he was deeply devoted to collecting butterflies. As Laetitia Barbier wrote at the Atlas Obscura:

Between 1942 and 1948, Nabokov was a Researcher Fellow in the Harvard University Comparative Zoology department. The university allowed him to have a little shop furnished with scientific equipment to pursue his taxonomic research. Nabokov was already a practiced expert of Blue Butterflies and focused his classification theory on one specific point: the study of male butterfly genitalia. Invisible to our bare eyes, the butterflies’ privates were described by Nabokov as “minuscule sculptural hooks, teeth, spurs, etc… visible only under a microscope.” These aedeagus would be taken away from each specimen, places in littles vials or on glass plates, and labeled. By doing so, Nabokov could observe new physiognomic differences between identical-looking butterflies and reevaluate their belonging to one species or another. Each specimen was indexed and placed in a small wooden cabinet.

Nabokov’s specimens at the Museum of Comparative Zoology are buried in the collections upstairs, but I’ve seen some of them, and Nabokov’s knowledge of Lepidoptera is a trope in Lolita. Here he is collecting:

Wouldn’t it be great to have a book of specimens collected in unusual ways, or by unusual people? I’m sure you could put one together, along with stories like the above. This is my idea, which is mine, and I hereby trademark it as intellectual property.™