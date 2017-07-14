We’ll be right back after this brief announcement about soccer and North Korea

If you’re a soccer fan, you’ll know that FIFA has awarded the World Cup venue for 2022 to the nation of Qatar. (It’ll be held in November and December because of Quatar’s dire summer weather.) Sadly, much of the work on building the stadiums (stadia?) is being done by North Korean slave laborers, who must turn over much of their earnings to their government when they return to the DPRK. Over at Heather’s Homilies, Heather Hastie has an informative post about this situation, about Qatar’s bribing FIFA and others with £117 million, and about the sad situation of women’s rights in Quatar. Go read her new post “Soccer fans are funding the North Korean nuclear programme.”

Here’s one of the several “be modest” posters in Qatar that Heather highlights. No stars on your tee-shirts!