Readers wildlife photos

Reader Ed Croc has sent us some gulls:
This has been an insanely busy summer for me so far and I have a large backlog of photos that I would like to send your way. It’s difficult for me to just send pictures without jawing about them a bit, which takes some time, but I’ll try to start sending photos more regularly even if they come with only basic information.
Here are a few Glaucous-winged Gull (Larus glaucescens) shots to fortify your emergency photo reserves. These were taken the last week of June, when most of our resident gulls were just hatching their young. The gull babies are about 3 days old here.
This is the second year this pair has nested at this location, atop a two storey residential building on False Creek in Vancouver, right next to the constantly busy Cambie Street Bridge (that’s where I took the shots from). It’s been well documented that gulls tend to mate for life, and I can confirm that this pair is the same as the previous year, as both partners have rather distinctive eye-rings that allow for individual identification. Their nest is located in the exact same location as last year, rebuilt from scratch, as the winter storms washed last year’s nest away. The pair hatched (and fledged) three chicks last year, but the third egg never hatched this year – you can see it in the foreground of one of the shots.
Out in Idaho, the brood of eleven gadwall ducklings (Anas strepera) monitored by Stephen Barnard has dwindled to nine, but appears to have stabilized for the time being:
Such great photos. Keep it up.
The location of the gull’s nest makes it ideal for photographing them. Great shots and text.
Very interesting! Although this species of gull appears to form long term pair bonds, do they, you know, ‘hedge their bets’ in securing the legacy of their genes?