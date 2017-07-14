Readers wildlife photos

This has been an insanely busy summer for me so far and I have a large backlog of photos that I would like to send your way. It’s difficult for me to just send pictures without jawing about them a bit, which takes some time, but I’ll try to start sending photos more regularly even if they come with only basic information.

Here are a few Glaucous-winged Gull (Larus glaucescens) shots to fortify your emergency photo reserves. These were taken the last week of June, when most of our resident gulls were just hatching their young. The gull babies are about 3 days old here.