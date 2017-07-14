Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday already? Indeed it is: on this 14th day of July, 2014, we’re another week closer to crossing the Rainbow Bridge. That means that in France, it’s Bastille Day (I was in Paris on this day in 1989, the 200th anniversary of the storming of the Bastille, and boy was that a party!) In the US it is, appropriately, Grand Marnier Day, the best French cordial besides Chartreuse, and the ideal libation to accompany a robust Cuban cigar.

Yesterday in Oregon, a truck full of live “slime eels” (hagfish), overturned, spilling 4 tons of the creatures on Highway 101, covering the road and vehicles with slime and dead eels. Why so many eels? They were being shipped to Korea, where they’re eaten and the slime actually prized for cooking. Here, have a look (trigger warning: don’t watch if you haven’t had breakfast):

On this day in 1865, Edward Whymper’s party made the first ascent of the Matterhorn with a party of six others, four of whom died on the descent when one slipped. Here’s a depiction of the disaster by Gustav Doré:

On this day in 1881, the outlaw Billy the Kid (real name William McCarty) was killed by Sheriff Pat Garrett outside Fort Sumner, New Mexico. On July 14, 1933, the Nazi eugenics program began with the proclamation of the Law for the Prevention of Hereditarily Diseased Offspring, which mandated the sterilization of any citizen showing signs of genetic disorders. It was on this day in 1960 that Jane Goodall arrived at the Gombe Stream Reserve to embark on her pathbreaking studies of wild chimpanzees. Exactly 16 year later, capital punishment was abolished in Canada. And it was exactly a year ago that the terrorist van attack in Nice France killed 86 people and injured more than 400 others. It doesn’t seem like it was that long ago, does it?

Notables born on this day include artist Gustav Klimt (1862), Woody Guthrie (1912), Gerald Ford (1913), and Ingmar Bergman (1918). Here’s Klimt, a cat lover (all good artists are, for cats are living sculptures), as well as one of his most famous paintings:

Not many notables died on this day; two include the Czech illustrator Alphonse Mucha, whose posters now fetch very high prices, and Adlai Stevenson II. Here’s a genuine Mucha poster:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the beasts are worried about their noms. But they needn’t, for Andrzej and Malgorzata would never let them go hungry.

Hili: They are talking about shopping. Cyrus: So what? Hili: You wonder why? We have to check whether they remember about our needs.

In Polish:

Hili: Rozmawiają o zakupach.

Cyrus: No to co?

Hili: Jak to co? Trzeba uważać, czy pamiętają o naszych potrzebach.

Out in Winnipeg, where Jimmy Carter collapsed from dehydration yesterday while building a house for Habitat for Humanity (he’s 92–can you imagine?—but he’s ok now), Gus is taking a break. His staff reports:

Gus’s favourite scratching post. Can you tell how well used it is?

And reader Cameron sent a photo of his cat:

I thought you might enjoy this. I think this is a young fox squirrel in our backyard. It was awfully brave and curious about Peanut. Peanut did eventually chase it back up the tree.