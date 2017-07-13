What are your moral foundations? Take the test!

If you go to this site, you can take what I’m told is Jon Haidt’s “Moral Foundations” test: a series of 36 questions telling you how people behaved in “moral dilemma” situations and then asking you to decide whether that behavior was good or bad (there are three degrees of goodness and of badness). Some of the questions you’ll be familiar with if you’ve read Haidt’s work, e.g: someone cleans her toilet with an American flag. Is that good or bad, and to what degree?
I took the test, and here are my results:
I haven’t the slightest idea what it means, as I’m not that familiar with Haidt’s work, but I guess I like the fact that I have a high “care” and “fairness” rating, a low “authority” rating, and that my morality is that of “left liberal”. I’m not very loyal, though!
The site explains what each of these six axes tells you, but I couldn’t be arsed to look in detail.
Your turn!
h/t: Charleen
Hmm. I’m equally un-loyal. I care even more than you do and am more fair. I’m also more pure, whatever the hell that means.
Comparing pie charts we’re very similar although our Purity and Liberty percentages are kind of reversed.
I suspect that most readers of this site will fall in similar ranges… we aren’t much of a representative sample of the population.
Have taken the Test
Who is this Attila guy I’m compared with?
😂
He was slightly to the right of Ghengis Khan.
I am caring, not loyal, fair and apprently ambivalent about authority 😂
Care: 23.7%
Fairness: 17.2%
Loyalty: 9%
Authority: 16.3%
Purity: 14.7%
Liberty: 19.1%
Left-Liberal
I’m damned close to all your results – are you sure you aren’t me in a better mood?
My result is almost a carbon copy of your own.
I also am not sure I understand this but perhaps it explains why I like this site very much.
Care: 25.1%
Fairness: 23%
Loyalty: 15.3%
Authority: 8.3%
Purity: 13.2%
Liberty: 15.1%
I had a hard time answering the questions where people said mean things to others. Sure, it’s not nice but it’s also unfair to censor and pretend you aren’t the way you are. So, I erred on “not nice” because there are nicer ways to say things.
Those were my foundation breakdowns. Here are the other breakdowns:
Your scores are:
Care 100%
Fairness 91.7%
Loyalty 61.1%
Authority 33.3%
Purity 52.8%
Liberty 58.3%
Your strongest moral foundation is Care.
Your morality is closest to that of a Left-Liberal.
Most questions are easy, while with some I could give either 3 thumbs up or down, depending how one parses them. Anyway, here’s my score:
Care 72.2% Fairness 58.3%
Loyalty 38.9% Authority 27.8%
Purity 11.1% Liberty 61.1%
Your strongest moral foundation is Care.
Your morality is closest to that of a Left-Liberal.
Looks like I really don’t give a hoot about purity.
Your scores are:
Care 83.3%
Fairness 88.9%
Loyalty 47.2%
Authority 55.6%
Purity 22.2%
Liberty 83.3%
Your strongest moral foundation is Fairness.
Your morality is closest to that of a Left-Liberal.